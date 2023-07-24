HeIsTheArtist Takes a Cinematic Approach on "Dreaming In Emerald City" EP

The enigmatic chart-topper will release his latest collection on July 28th, featuring his Top 10 UK iTunes cover of a Whitney Houston classic.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian R&B artist HeIsTheArtist is proud to announce the release of his new EP “Dreaming in Emerald City”, available worldwide on July 28th. Taking influence from legendary movies “The Wizard of Oz” and “The West Side Story”, the singer-songwriter packs this 6-track EP full of Broadway-style Neo-Soul with a contemporary twist.

The EP kicks off with a cover of “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” by Judy Garland and Heistheartist’s original song “Mi Amor” which pays homage to the movies and also introduces the concept of showing empathy towards those with a desire for something better. This is followed by the heartfelt covers of “Lovin’You” by Minnie Riperton and “I Believe in You and Me” by Whitney Houston, to inspire listeners to find love right where they are and keep close to their heart’s desires. The EP also features the anthemic covers of “Diamonds” by Rihanna and “Brown Skin” by India.Arie, to remind listeners to love themselves regardless of societal standards.

HeIsTheArtist’s EP “Dreaming in Emerald City” is set to release on the Islamic holiday of Ashura, a celebration of Moses parting the Red Sea and reuniting the Israelites “Home”.

The lead single, “I Believe in You and Me” has already reached the UK iTunes R&B Top 10.

Watch the video for "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZO6MJW0h1U

HeIsTheArtist is a trailblazing Christian singer and songwriter who has had hit songs across the globe. His catalog of eclectic releases has enjoyed over 400K Spotify streams, also topping international iTunes charts from South Africa to the United Kingdom. Formerly a secular neo-soul singer signed to “Bentley Records” under his biological name “LeeMann Bassey,” Heistheartist discovered that his true calling was with the Lord after hearing an inspiring sermon by TD Jakes online one day. That day he was inspired to teach the world about the Lord, like TD Jakes did with his Sermon, but through music.

www.artistecard.com/heistheartist
https://hypeddit.com/heistheartist/dreaminginemeraldcity

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

HeIsTheArtist Takes a Cinematic Approach on "Dreaming In Emerald City" EP

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Renowned Violinist Bernadett To Perform Debut Concert at Weill Recital at Carnegie Hall
HeIsTheArtist Takes a Cinematic Approach on "Dreaming In Emerald City" EP
Tyler Lorette embraces new beginnings with his release of "Movin' On"
View All Stories From This Author