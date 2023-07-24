Registration is now open for the Airborne ISR Conference 2023

The Conference theme will cover the full spectrum of Enhancing Airborne ISR Capabilities with the Integration of New Platforms.

CITY OF LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Airborne ISR is the leading event for military experts, industry professionals and government officials from around the world, bringing together the thought leaders in the Airborne ISR field to share their knowledge and facilitate top key solutions.

Whether you are a military officer, government official, academic researcher, industry professional, or a representative from a defence organization, the International Airborne ISR Conference promises to be an unmissable event.

Interested parties can register by 31 July 2023 to save £200.

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to:

• Hear the latest developments from leading international programmes from air, maritime and land domains.

• Discuss how nations are adopting and adapting technology to gain greater intelligence resolution.

• Explore how nations are engaging with on-another to disseminate and analyse information.

• Attend a conference where you can meet and network with leading programme managers.

• Understand how nations are adopting systems and technologies to secure information and decision dominance.