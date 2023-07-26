Introducing POPUP – iPOS Systems’ Powerful New Payment Technology Upgrade
POPUP is a dynamic solution that increases security, improves transaction speed, and provides merchants access to the most innovative platform in the industry.
With POPUP, we are giving ISOs and their merchants the power of choice. POPUP is a great retention tool for ISOs while their merchants gain access to the most innovative platform in the industry.”MINEOLA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iPOS Systems, also known as Dejavoo, is proud to announce the launch of POPUP (P Series Omni-commerce Platform Upgrade Program), an innovative payment technology upgrade that combines the state-of-the-art Dejavoo P Line of Android terminals with the iPOSpays Gateway.
— Mony Zenou, CEO of iPOS Systems
iPOS Systems has it covered
iPOS Systems is known for its innovation in the development of future-ready payment technology. Hundreds of sales organizations have already upgraded their merchants to this new payment solution. To encourage more merchants to switch, iPOS Systems is now offering a heavily discounted price for the Dejavoo P series of terminals for existing merchants that want to convert to POPUP.
Available as a Stand-alone or Semi-Integrated solution (our SPin software is cross-platform compatible), there is no set time limit to adopt POPUP, allowing ISOs to replace non-gateway terminals on their own timeline.
A Powerful Retention Tool
Over the last decade, iPOS Systems has installed over 1.2 million stand-alone (non-gateway) terminals, most of which are still in operation. We will continue supporting and selling our Linux Z and Android QD product lines for years to come.
Upgrading merchants from their current terminals to the new Android P devices and iPOSpays Gateway gives ISOs a powerful tool to retain and grow their merchant base. It's a smart and simple solution that increases security, improves transaction speed and flexibility, and provides merchants access to the most innovative platform in the industry.
This outstanding omni-commerce solution includes:
• e-commerce integration
• QuickBooks interface
• Cloud POS – Virtual Terminal
• Recurring Billing - Tokenization
• True Cash Discount
• Tap-to-Pay
• Hosted payment pages
• Digital marketing tools
About iPOS Systems
Founded in 2006, iPOS Systems recognized a need in the payments industry for secure, affordable hardware and software payment solutions. Our family of terminals, payment gateway services, and innovative software provides ISOs and ISVs with leading-edge hardware and software solutions while maintaining affordability and first-class customer support. Our solutions include the Dejavoo line of terminals, DeNovo cloud POS solutions, SPIn semi-integrated EMV payments, and the iPOSpays Gateway.
