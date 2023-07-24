Unilog Again Ties for Most Gold Medals in Latest Paradigm B2B Midmarket Combine
Technology provider’s CX1 eCommerce platform awarded a total of nine medals
We’re again honored that our eCommerce solution has been awarded so many medals – especially six gold medals – in this year’s Paradigm B2B Combine”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unilog announced today that it has once again tied for the most gold medals in Paradigm B2B’s latest independent assessment of digital commerce solutions for midmarket businesses. Unilog’s CX1 CIMM2 platform, along with 11 other leading eCommerce solutions, was evaluated across 12 criteria categories in the Paradigm B2B Combine 2023 Digital Commerce Solutions for B2B report, medaling in nine of the 12 categories.
Using a gold, silver, and bronze award structure, Paradigm B2B presented Unilog with six gold medals for Customer Service & Support, Total Cost of Ownership, Content & Data Management, Promotions Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, and Site Search. The company also received two silver medals for Vision & Strategy and Transaction Management, and a bronze medal for Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure.
The Paradigm B2B Combine report listed several CX1 CIMM2 platform strengths, including a best-of-breed PIM with the opportunity to bundle a leading product content-as-a-service subscription, site search analytics functionality, strong promotions capability, and the ability to quickly and easily provision new sites, create microsites, and produce landing pages.
Created by Andy Hoar, one of the world’s leading authorities on B2B eCommerce business and strategy, the annual Paradigm B2B Combine was designed to give eCommerce technology buyers an unvarnished assessment of how well vendors are performing in critical categories.
“My goal is to make it possible for eCommerce teams to easily determine where and how a solution best meets their customer needs and aligns with their culture, technology stack, and partner ecosystem,” explained Andy Hoar, CEO of Paradigm B2B.
“We’re again honored that our eCommerce solution has been awarded so many medals – especially six gold medals – in this year’s Paradigm B2B Combine,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “This objective assessment of our digital commerce platform is a testament to our commitment to help wholesale distributors and manufacturers stay relevant, meet their customers where they are, and drive growth for their business.”
About Paradigm B2B
Paradigm B2B’s purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today’s complex, digital-first environment. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that’s well-informed and immediately actionable. For more information, visit paradigmb2b.com.
About Unilog
Unilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our connected suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit UnilogCorp.com.
