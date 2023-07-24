$50,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN CHATTANOOGA

Back

CHATTANOOGA – Congrats to a Powerball player in Chattanooga, who matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night, July 22, 2023, to win $50,000.

The ticket was purchased at Kankus Express, 7640 E. Brainerd Road in Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for another popular multi-state game, Mega Millions, has climbed to an incredible $820 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

