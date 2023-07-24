Submit Release
$50,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN CHATTANOOGA

CHATTANOOGA – Congrats to a Powerball player in Chattanooga, who matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night, July 22, 2023, to win $50,000.

The ticket was purchased at Kankus Express, 7640 E. Brainerd Road in Chattanooga.

Meanwhile, the jackpot for another popular multi-state game, Mega Millions, has climbed to an incredible $820 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

The Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $19.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

