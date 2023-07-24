DHHR, Mission West Virginia Partner on West Virginia Kids Thrive Newsletter

​



The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and Mission West Virginia today announced the publication of a new quarterly electronic newsletter for West Virginia’s foster parents, adoptive parents, and kinship caregivers, West Virginia Kids Thrive. The newsletter includes helpful parenting information, important dates, available resources, and answers to submitted questions.

The West Virginia Kids Thrive newsletter is an extension of the Kids Thrive Collaborative, an ongoing effort by DHHR to involve its bureaus, community partners and stakeholders to help ensure home and community-based services are available and accessible statewide to reduce the risk of out-of-home placement in institutional or other settings. The Kids Thrive Collaborative offers the Resource Rundown, an informational video for parents and caregivers to share information on community-based mental and behavioral health services.

“DHHR is committed to helping kids and families thrive in their home by improving access to community-based mental health and social services,” said Cammie Chapman, DHHR’s Deputy Secretary of Children and Adult Services. “We realize that parents and caregivers appreciate receiving timely and helpful information in various formats, and hope the West Virginia Kids Thrive newsletter meets this need.”

The July newsletter includes positive parenting tips for the teenage years, adoption subsidy continuation information for families with an adopted youth turning 18, strategies for summer, addressing obstacles for older youth in foster care, and statewide resource links. Click here to subscribe to the West Virginia Kids Thrive newsletter.

Mission West Virginia, a long-time DHHR partner, promotes positive futures by recruiting foster families, providing life skills education, and creating community connections. To learn more about Mission West Virginia or to ask questions about foster care or adoption in West Virginia, visit www.missionwv.org.

To learn about career opportunities that support West Virginia’s children, youth and families, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.

