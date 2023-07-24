StoreAutomator Launches "Channeling eCommerce" Podcast: Expert Tips and Success Stories

Empowering eCommerce enthusiasts with valuable insights, expert tips, and inspiring success stories.

NUTLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreAutomator, a leading name in commerce solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new podcast series. The podcast aims to find the best commerce experts, offering valuable insights, expert tips, and inspiring success stories to eCommerce enthusiasts, sellers, and businesses seeking to thrive in the digital marketplace.

The podcast, titled "Channeling eCommerce" is available now on popular podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more. Listeners can access it on those platforms or at www.storeautomator.com/podcasts

In the fast-paced and ever-evolving landscape of eCommerce, staying ahead of the competition is paramount. StoreAutomator's new podcast aims to empower entrepreneurs and eCommerce professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to drive growth, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable success and each episode will draw upon the experience and knowledge of a successful guest alongside its main presenter, Gareth Cuddy.

The first four episodes of "Channeling eCommerce" have dropped and have already received an overwhelming response from the audience. Here's a glimpse of what listeners can expect from these initial episodes:

Episode 1 - "Heart of an Entrepreneur"

In their very first podcast, Gareth speaks with Gökhan Erkavun, the co-founder of StoreAutomator and eCommerce industry veteran covering topics like digital transformation, building your tech stack and the best opportunities in 2023 for eCommerce founders, leaders and executives.

Episode 2 - "Multichannel Repricing"

Gareth talks with Cardy Chung, founder of Streetpricer, one of the leading re-pricing tools for eCommerce brands and Sellers.They discuss how re-pricing works, why it's important and the impact it can have on your business. (+200%!)

Episode 3 - "Building a $20m Beauty Marketplace from scratch”

Gareth talks with UK entrepreneur Ben O'Brien, CEO and co-founder of Faces Consent and they discuss everything from guerilla marketing tactics, how to leverage a free software offering to upsell existing customers and how to build a marketplace in the heavily regulated beauty/medical industry.

Episode 4 - "AI & Automation in eCommerce"

Episode 4 features Will Christensen, cofounder of DataAutomation.com and covers the entrepreneur journey, managing several businesses at once and what AI means for the average eCommerce business..

"We are excited to launch 'Channeling eCommerce' and share our knowledge and experience with the eCommerce community," said Gareth Cuddy, Chief Revenue Officer of StoreAutomator. "With this podcast, we aim to foster growth, innovation, and prosperity for eCommerce businesses, whether they are just starting out or seeking to take their operations to new heights."

Each episode of the podcast features lively discussions with industry experts, successful eCommerce entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who provide practical advice and actionable strategies. Listeners can expect to gain a competitive edge and foster a deeper understanding of the eCommerce ecosystem.



About StoreAutomator

StoreAutomator helps brands streamline and manage their commerce operations, expand to new channels, and increase sales from a single dashboard. With over 700 customers and hundreds of channels and marketplaces — including Amazon, Walmart, eBay and more, StoreAutomator vision is to unify commerce and operations.

To learn more, visit StoreAutomator. or email info@storeautomator.com