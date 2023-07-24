iSPORTS ZONE TV Airs in Miami on Channel 18.3 WDFL
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iSPORTS ZONE TV Airs in Miami on Channel 18.3 WDFL
— David S Zucker, CDO and co-founder of Maybacks Global Ent
Covering the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area and beyond, countless people ‘cutting-the-cord,’ due to the high cost of cable and rediscovering the joys of free TV, thanks to a pioneering TV network broadcast provider. iSports Zone TV brings viewers a variety of sports, including Pro Basketball and Baseball leagues, as well as new founded Sports entertainment such as, the Fight Circus TV out of Vegas. iSports Zone TV also airs live MMA Boxing straight from the Tropicana in Atlantic City NJ; and classic boxing matches, including many of the Evander Holyfield great fighting championship encore premiere FansforFans TV rebroadcast events.
With households hit-hard by rising costs—and cable subscriptions costing more and more—millions are ready to ‘cut the cord’ and relive the ‘good old’ days of free network(s) on TV. Maybacks Global Entertainment, a fully owned subsidiary of Authentic Holdings Inc. (AHRO), is making that transition possible by delivering first-class entertainment readily available at no cost, connecting to as many communities as possible.
David S Zucker, Chief Distributions Officer and co-founder of Maybacks Global Ent is proud to enter iSports Zone TV into agreement with Francois Leconte, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Broadcasting Communications, WDRL in Miami FL.
“We have great control over what we want to broadcast. We desire to broadcast the best entertainment possible,” said Mr. Zucker. “We provide over the air television that brings sports and good entertainment back to people without hefty fees or recurring charges.”
Viewers can enjoy a comprehensive and growing package of diversified family entertainment channels that put quality first. The Maybacks Global Entertainment Networks include channels dedicated to sports, movies, sci-fi, westerns, children’s programming…and much more.
The networks can now be accessed across America, from New York to Los Angeles. Yet, this is just the start. Maybacks Global Ent is pioneering partnerships that extend its reach on a global scale. This new era, of free quality TV, is only just beginning in keeping people connected to the news, sports, and shows they want to see. Making America better and helping others help themselves.
The secret of the networks’ success is working in partnership with TV broadcasters such as Mr. Leconte, on behalf of Paramount Broadcasting Comm., WDFL in Miami, along with broadcast technology specialists such as, Antennas Direct. The results are groundbreaking! New entertainment packages delivering multiple targeted channel programming, offering millions of people free access to the kind of TV that they will love.
About Francois Leconte, and Paramount Broadcasting Communication: Francois Leconte has been serving as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Broadcasting Communication, since 2006. He acquired WDFL-LD, channel in South Florida and in 2018 acquired W11DH-D, channel 11 in West Palm BeachFort Pierce DMA. Mr. Leconte has served as President and CEO of Minority Development & Empowerment, Inc. from 1996 to 2014. Mr. Leconte has been a driving force in Florida, raising more than $60,000,000 for Minority Development & Empowerment, Inc. Mr. Leconte forged strong partnership with both private and public sectors in order to bring services equally to the communities of South Florida
About the Company: Maybacks Global Entertainment is a predominant broadcaster founded by veterans with decades of industry experience. The company leverages technology change and superb content curation to deliver an extravaganza of dynamic, unique, and inspirational entertainment for all to experience. For further information contact:
