MacDroid by Electronic Team is Now Available on the App Store

MacDroid launches on the Mac App Store! Now it is available to download from the App Store with all the features and possibilities found in the site version.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team, Inc. has announced the launch of MacDroid on the Mac App Store. The app is a powerful file transfer utility designed for users of Android smartphones and Mac computers. It bridges the gap and makes it possible to connect devices with different operating systems to manage and move files between them. The software provides smooth and secure transfer of any type of data. Images, music, videos, contacts and even entire folders can be easily transferred in both directions.

No additional plugins or extensions are required to establish a connection. MacDroid works through a USB connection and comes with two connection modes: MTP and ADB.

MacDroid: Key Features

- Enables users to mount both internal and external storages of Android

- Ability to edit Android files right on Mac without actually moving them to the computer

- No special hardware or complex solutions are needed

- Compatible with various Android and MTP devices

MacDroid offers a free version as well as a PRO subscription, which can be tried for free for 7 days. The free version provides easy access to Android contents, convenient file management, and allows transferring files only from Android to Mac. MacDroid PRO costs $19.99 for an annual subscription and unlocks bidirectional file transfer (Android to Mac, Mac to Android), thus offering full usability.

Download MacDroid from the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1476545828