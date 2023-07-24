Laser Thermal to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Laser Thermal, a Virginia-founded nanotechnology company that helps semiconductor manufacturers and other small-electronics makers innovate their product portfolios and improve quality control, will invest $2.9 million to expand in the City of Charlottesville, creating an additional 28 new jobs at its manufacturing, research, and development facility. Founded as a spin-off from the University of Virginia, Laser Thermal has developed an innovative thermal metrology process and equipment that can deliver fast, accurate, and reliable thermal measurements at the nano-scale.

“Laser Thermal’s decision to expand its research and development capacity in Charlottesville highlights the economic development generated from our world-class universities like the University of Virginia and the innovation and talent they produce,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The company’s success also showcases Virginia’s ongoing technology sector growth, and we look forward to a continued partnership.”

“This Virginia-founded company’s growth is a win for Charlottesville, the Commonwealth, and our tech and manufacturing sectors,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia’s workforce training solutions helped secure these 28 new jobs, and it is a priority to assist employers like Laser Thermal that choose to put down roots and grow in the Commonwealth.”

“As a native Virginian, there was no other place I wanted to start a company due to proximity to major shipping hubs and international airports, the ability to maintain collaborative ties with the University of Virginia, and access to bright young talent from the first-class higher education network that exists here,” said John T. Gaskins, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO. “Many of our employees are originally from Virginia, or are happily transplanted, and love working at a high-tech company located in such a beautiful, friendly, and innovative state.”

“On behalf of the City Council, we are pleased to support the next stage of growth for Laser Thermal in the City of Charlottesville,” said Mayor Lloyd Snook. “As a research and development company in the technology sector, Laser Thermal’s continued success aligns perfectly with the efforts of our economic development strategic plan.”

“The continued investment in our community by Laser Thermal highlights the vital importance of a strong system of higher education to economic growth and success in the Commonwealth and reflects the strength of our region in the tech space,” said Senator R. Creigh Deeds. “The job growth will keep talent and innovation here in Virginia, which will provide a cascade of benefits in the years to come.”

Laser Thermal, founded in Charlottesville, aims to push materials science forward by providing simple, accurate, and rapid measurement and analysis of difficult to measure nano-scale properties, including thermal, optical, and dimensional measurements, leading to increased customer innovation and higher quality products through better knowledge of their materials. The company produces the SSTR-F (Steady-State Thermoreflectance in Fiber Optics) analysis tool, with several additional measurement tools planned for release in 2024 and beyond. Laser Thermal works with industrial partners, academic institutions, and various branches of the Department of Defense as it commercializes unique technologies serving cutting edge test and measurement needs.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Charlottesville to secure the project for Virginia and will support Laser Thermal’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

