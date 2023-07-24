LIFE Provides Medical Supplies to Ukraine
Life for Relief and Development Sends a Medical Supply Container to Hospital in Ukraine to Help Those Affected by the WarAKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over a year ago, the war between Russia and Ukraine began, devastating the lives of many. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) verified a total of 9,177 civilian deaths and 15,993injuries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, OHCHR specified that the real numbers could be higher. With many health clinics destroyed during the war, people are scrambling to find access to quality healthcare.
War time especially requires those affected by war to have quick access to quality medical care. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) recently sent a shipping container of medical supplies to a hospital in Ukraine, to assist thousands in their time of need. Medical supplies included, but were not limited to: wheelchairs, syringes, test tubes, thermometers, wound care boxes and much more. The medical staff was very grateful for the donation, as they can now provide better quality healthcare to their patients.
"I firmly believe that providing humanitarian aid and medical equipment to those affected by the war in Ukraine is not just an obligation but a moral imperative,” said Dr. Hany, CEO of LIFE. “Together, let us stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, providing them with the necessary medical equipment and support to alleviate their suffering and restore hope for a better future,” he continued.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
