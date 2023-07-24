LIFE Provides Medical Supplies to Ukraine

LIFE Sends Medical Supplies to Ukraine

Life for Relief and Development Sends a Medical Supply Container to Hospital in Ukraine to Help Those Affected by the War

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over a year ago, the war between Russia and Ukraine began, devastating the lives of many. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) verified a total of 9,177 civilian deaths and 15,993injuries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, OHCHR specified that the real numbers could be higher. With many health clinics destroyed during the war, people are scrambling to find access to quality healthcare.

War time especially requires those affected by war to have quick access to quality medical care. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) recently sent a shipping container of medical supplies to a hospital in Ukraine, to assist thousands in their time of need. Medical supplies included, but were not limited to: wheelchairs, syringes, test tubes, thermometers, wound care boxes and much more. The medical staff was very grateful for the donation, as they can now provide better quality healthcare to their patients.

"I firmly believe that providing humanitarian aid and medical equipment to those affected by the war in Ukraine is not just an obligation but a moral imperative,” said Dr. Hany, CEO of LIFE. “Together, let us stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, providing them with the necessary medical equipment and support to alleviate their suffering and restore hope for a better future,” he continued.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

LIFE Provides Medical Supplies to Ukraine

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
Company/Organization
Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 313-240-2762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. Our Mission... Life for Relief and Development’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, Life is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, Life works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

More From This Author
LIFE Provides Medical Supplies to Ukraine
LIFE is Here to Hear in Bethlehem
LIFE Puts on Orphan Parties Around the World
View All Stories From This Author