CapTech Announces Partnership with Camunda

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today CapTech announced a strategic partnership with Camunda, the industry-leading platform for process orchestration. This collaboration will enable CapTech to further empower businesses to automate critical processes, improve efficiency, and achieve digital transformation goals.

As organizations strive to streamline operations and enhance agility in an increasingly competitive landscape, the partnership between CapTech and Camunda provides the foundation for organizations to accelerate their digital journeys by automating complex processes.

"We are excited to work with Camunda," said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “CapTech is committed to staying at the forefront of technology advancements, and the partnership with Camunda reinforces our dedication to providing clients with best-in-class solutions that drive business growth and success.”

With Camunda's approach to automation and CapTech's deep expertise in transformative technology solutions, clients will gain access to a comprehensive suite of tools to model, execute, monitor, and improve their business-critical processes. This collaboration will help organizations across industries achieve operational excellence, optimize resource allocation, and accelerate time-to-market.

“We’re looking forward to our collaboration with CapTech,” said Christiana Christenson, VP Global Partners at Camunda. “We are convinced that together we can drive digital transformation for customers by enabling automation through process orchestration to guarantee an efficient flow of processes across people, systems, and devices.”



About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that collaborates with clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity and increase efficiency. With Camunda, business users and developers collaborate using BPMN to model end-to-end processes and run sophisticated automation with the speed, scale, and resilience required to stay competitive. Hundreds of enterprises such as Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone design, orchestrate, and improve business-critical processes with Camunda to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more visit camunda.com.