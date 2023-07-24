DNR requests public comment on statewide lake bacteria water quality improvement plan

DES MOINES – Iowans interested in the results of a DNR study to improve water quality in lake environments for bacteria can view a presentation on the Iowa DNR’s YouTube channel.

Multiple lakes throughout the state are on the state’s list of impaired waters for high levels of indicator bacteria. The current study, or DNR water quality improvement plan, builds on a 2020 plan that showed where the bacteria comes from and how these problems can be addressed in three initial study areas. This third phase of the document focuses on Prairie Rose Lake, Lake Keomah and North Twin Lake. More lakes will be added to the document as additional information is collected and analyzed.

The plan explores the amounts and contributing source areas of bacteria entering the lake systems and offers potential solutions to reduce those levels and work toward fixing the problem. The document functions as a guide for local resource agencies, partners, stakeholders and residents to improve the lakes and specifically the beach and swimming area.

Links to the video presentation, along with supporting documents, can be found through August 21, 2023 at https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environmental-Protection/ Water-Quality/Watershed- Improvement/Water-Improvement- Plans

Public comments on the plan must be submitted by August 21, 2023 via:

E-mail: james.hallmark@dnr.iowa.gov or

tmdlcomment@dnr.iowa.gov

Mail: James Hallmark, care of Iowa DNR, Wallace State Office Building,

502 E Ninth St, Des Moines, Iowa 50319

After gathering Iowans’ comments, the DNR will forward the final plan, also called by its technical name of Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL), to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval.