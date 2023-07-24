Mitch Gould of NPI: Dow Closes With Longest Winning Streak in Four Years With Highest Close in 15 Months
EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. stocks saw a remarkable surge on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved its eighth consecutive day of gains amidst a flurry of robust corporate earnings reports. According to preliminary closing data from FactSet, the blue-chip gauge DJIA, +0.47%, closed 108.88 points, or 0.3%, higher at 35,060.81. This significant milestone marked the Dow's first time finishing above 35,000 since April 20, 2022, and its longest winning streak since September 2019. The S&P 500 SPX, -0.68%, gained 10.72 points, or 0.2%, closing at 4,565.69, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP, -2.05%, gained 4.38 points, or just under 0.1%, to reach 14,358.02, according to preliminary data.
Mitch Gould, a distinguished figure with over three decades of experience in the retail industry and the CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International (NPI), warmly embraces these encouraging market trends. Throughout his career, Gould has witnessed numerous domestic and international companies struggle to successfully introduce their products into the highly competitive U.S. market, often leading to financial setbacks. To address this challenge, Gould has pioneered the "Evolution of Distribution" platform—a comprehensive system that offers essential professional services crucial for a flourishing product launch.
"NPI's 'Evolution of Distribution' system provides a streamlined approach to importing, distributing, and promoting brands," stated Mitch Gould. "Our platform has been instrumental in helping numerous health and wellness companies navigate through complex market conditions and succeed in the U.S. retail market.”
Nutritional Products International (NPI) is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI presents a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the highly sought-after U.S. retail market. As the founder of NPI and renowned global marketing guru, Mitch Gould has also represented iconic figures from the sports and entertainment worlds.
With a keen eye for market dynamics and a commitment to empowering companies to thrive in the U.S. market, Mitch Gould continues to be a driving force in the retail industry. His expertise and dedication have propelled Nutritional Products International to become a leading player in the distribution and marketing realm.
For more information about Nutritional Products International, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.
Kayla Zadel
Mitch Gould, a distinguished figure with over three decades of experience in the retail industry and the CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International (NPI), warmly embraces these encouraging market trends. Throughout his career, Gould has witnessed numerous domestic and international companies struggle to successfully introduce their products into the highly competitive U.S. market, often leading to financial setbacks. To address this challenge, Gould has pioneered the "Evolution of Distribution" platform—a comprehensive system that offers essential professional services crucial for a flourishing product launch.
"NPI's 'Evolution of Distribution' system provides a streamlined approach to importing, distributing, and promoting brands," stated Mitch Gould. "Our platform has been instrumental in helping numerous health and wellness companies navigate through complex market conditions and succeed in the U.S. retail market.”
Nutritional Products International (NPI) is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI presents a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the highly sought-after U.S. retail market. As the founder of NPI and renowned global marketing guru, Mitch Gould has also represented iconic figures from the sports and entertainment worlds.
With a keen eye for market dynamics and a commitment to empowering companies to thrive in the U.S. market, Mitch Gould continues to be a driving force in the retail industry. His expertise and dedication have propelled Nutritional Products International to become a leading player in the distribution and marketing realm.
For more information about Nutritional Products International, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds.
Kayla Zadel
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
email us here