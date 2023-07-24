Comedian Paul Mecurio to Perform at the Glastonbury Theater on August 18th
Emmy & Peabody Award Winning Comedian Paul Mecurio to Perform at the Glastonbury Theater in Connecticut on August 18th at the Toast and Taste of GlastonburyGLASTONBURY, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Paul Mecurio will perform at the Glastonbury Theater located at 43 Naubuc Ave. in Glastonbury, CT on August 18th at 6:00 PM during the Toast and Taste of Glastonbury VIP Event. Mecurio is an Emmy & Peabody Award winning comedian for his work on “The LateShow w/Stephen Colbert.” "The Daily Show w/Jon Stewart," and “The Colbert Report.”. Tickets are on sale to the public at ezEvent.com.
Paul works on and makes recurring appearances on “The Late Show w/Stephen Colbert” (including his most recent “Late Show” appearance that brought down the house and has everyone talking). Prior to that he was on staff as a performer/writer with “The Daily Show w/Jon Stewart” and worked on “The Colbert Report” helping those shows become major critical hits and household names.
He's appeared on dozens of national television shows including in his own Comedy Central and Showtime Specials, has had his own series on HBO and has made several appearances on “The Daily Show,” "The CBS Late, Late Show," HBO, “The Tonight Show,“ “Conan,” “The Late Show w/Stephen Colbert,” ESPN. Paul’s hosted his own shows for Comedy Central and CBS as well as his own talk show. He appears regularly on ABC, CBS, NBC and as a commentator on the venerable show “CBS Sunday Morning,” CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, ESPN and HLN among others.
As an actor Paul can be seen in the films "Johnny and Clyde" starring Megan Fox and “Chuck” starring opposite Golden Globe Winner Liev Schreiber. PAUL created and stars in his hit, incredibly unique Broadway show, “Paul Mecurio’s Permission to Speak” which has been met with rave reviews and was nominated the prestigious Broadway Alliance “Most Unique Show” Award. The show is directed by legendary director and Emmy and Grammy winner Frank Oz. The show is scheduled to be taken out on a national tour and has been developed as a television/streaming property.
Paul hosts the widely popular and critically-acclaimed podcast, "Inside Out w/Paul Mecurio" with such A-list guests as: Paul McCartney, Kevin Costner, Kyra Sedgwick, Stephen Colbert, Bill Burr, Bryan Cranston, Spike Lee, Famke Janssen, Judd Apatow, Jay Leno, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Laura Prepon, Lewis Black, Joe Walsh, Ludacris and more.
For more information, visit ezEvent.com .
