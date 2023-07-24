Huddle House Franchise Inks Multi-Unit Agreement to Expand in Florida
The fast-growing breakfast franchise to add three new locations in the Sunshine State with Veteran entrepreneurATLANTA, GA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Huddle House, the iconic American breakfast franchise, continues its booming growth with the help of a new multi-unit owner, Ryan J. Peters. A Florida Army National Guard veteran and entrepreneur, Peters signed on to open three new Huddle House locations in Florida.
“I grew up knowing and loving the Huddle House brand, and I want to bring that to my community in Live Oak. There are not many affordable sit-down dining options in our area, and Huddle House is a great community establishment, where people can come together for a nice meal at any time of day,” said Ryan J. Peters, Huddle House Franchisee. “Peter Ortiz and his Huddle House development team played a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless onboarding experience. The level of support speaks volumes about their genuine concern for our success and their sincere desire to create thriving establishments that positively impact the local communities.”
Peters resides in Live Oak, FL. He served in the Florida Army National Guard for eight years and comes from a long line of military in his family. After serving in the military, Peters worked as an x-ray tech and then put himself through law school. In addition to Huddle House, Peters owns a mobile home dealership and car dealership. His wife, Lisa, is also an entrepreneur and owns Live Oak Family medical practice.
“We truly admire Ryan’s entrepreneurial spirit and are delighted to have someone with so much passion for business and Huddle House join our enterprise,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Huddle House. “His commitment to our brand and growth with this multi-unit deal speaks to his confidence in our winning business model and our team. We are honored to continue our expansion efforts with his support.”
Peter's first Huddle House franchise location is slated to open in Live Oak, a growing city East of Tallahassee, by the end of 2023. The 2,300 square foot unit will be located in a shopping center. His second location is slated to open 18 months later with a third to follow.
“My wife and I have three sons, and investing in Huddle House allows us to invest in our children and their future. We look forward to passing the business along to our children and watching them continue the legacy that we’re building,” added Peters.
About Huddle House
Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded in 1964.
Today, the brand has nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.
Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand. The company embraces innovation to grow and evolve its companies and people.
