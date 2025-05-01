LEE’S LAUNCHES MOTHER’S DAY CHICKEN RESCUE TO HELP GUESTS CELEBRATE MOM AND EARN REWARDS

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken!

A solution for last-minute planners, exclusive reward offers, and fun ways to show Mom some love

SHALIMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken , a name synonymous with delicious, home-style fried chicken for nearly 60 years, has launched its Mother’s Day Chicken Rescue initiative to help guests celebrate mom (even if they forgot to preplan)! According to Open Table, last-minute reservations on Mother’s Day are common, with over 35% of bookings made within two days of the holiday last year. That’s why Lee's is launching its Mother’s Day Chicken Rescue program to help guests celebrate Mom, earn rewards and keep stress off the table.This Mother’s Day, guests can make every moment count. From May 1 to May 11, guests can discover flavorful and fun ways to honor Mom at www.momschickenrescue.com . On that webpage, guests can explore Lee’s exclusive video packed with tips for hosting the ultimate Mother’s Day celebration or download e-cards to express their love. Plus, from May 1 through May 11, all Lee’s Famous Rewards members will earn double points on any order placed. As an added bonus, guests who text MOM to 1-833-468-1835 will unlock a special one-time offer of an additional 4X points for any order on Mother’s Day, May 11."Mother’s Day is one of our biggest celebrations of the year because families have trusted Lee’s for generations to be part of their meaningful moments," said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous RecipeChicken. "With Lee’s Mother’s Day Chicken Rescue, we’re offering a simple solution for guests to celebrate Mom, avoid the last-minute scramble, and get rewarded for it."The Lee's Famous Rewards program is free to join. Members earn one point for every $1 spent, redeemable for menu items and discounts. Guests can join the program through the Lee’s app, which is available for download via Google Play or the App Store.Eat Good, Do GoodThis Mother’s Day, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken isn’t just serving up comfort food for families, but also helping guests support local families in need through its partnership with GiftAMeal. The innovative cause-marketing program transforms customer photos into real meals donated to local food banks, no extra cost or donation required.Whether you’re celebrating Mom with a family meal or grabbing your favorite Lee’s dish to-go, guests can simply scan the QR code at any Lee’s location or upload a photo via the Lee’s app. It’s an easy way to spread love and comfort this Mother’s Day, just like Mom would. The GiftAMeal initiative runs year-round, but there’s no better time to share the love than during a holiday all about giving. To learn more about GiftAMeal, visit www.giftameal.com For more about Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.About Lee’s Famous Recipe ChickenFor nearly 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

