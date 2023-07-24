No Yolk! Spark Sourcing Introduces Revolutionary eco-shell™ Bottles and Jars
eco-shell™ bottles and jars reduce carbon emission by up to 70% for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, cannabis, and other industries.
eco-shell™ epitomizes Reduce, Reuse Recycle, and it is simply the best solution we’ve found.”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark Sourcing, a leading distributor of innovative solutions for sustainable packaging with operations in Taiwan, Canada, and the UK, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new bottles and jars made from 30% eco-shell™ and 70% recycled plastics that are themselves fully recyclable. These cutting-edge packaging solutions mark a significant advancement toward a circular plastic economy for the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, cannabis, and other packaging industries in alignment with the call to Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.
eco-shell™ is a bio-calcium compound derived from eggshells through a patented process (patents issued in USA, UK, Taiwan, Australia, and China) that offers a game-changing approach to plastic reduction. Boasting an impressive 70% lower carbon emission than virgin plastics, eco-shell™ is SGS certified as an effective waste, carbon, and plastic reducer. Moreover, the product holds EU RoHS, REACH, antibacterial, and high FIR emissivity certifications, further cementing its eco-credentials.
Spark Sourcing’s new packaging offerings are an exciting response to approaching plastic-reduction mandates and the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. Similarly, cosmetic brands can not only easily meet mandates and their own sustainability goals with eco-shell™ jars and tubes, but they can promote their commitment to environmental protection, aligning their brand with the universal call to go green.
In the cannabis packaging industry, eco-shell™ revolutionizes sustainable practices without compromising the use of anti-static additives commonly employed in the sector. This innovation allows cannabis companies to embrace eco-friendly packaging without sacrificing essential functional attributes, whether it be for pop-tops, jars, or other plastic containers.
For the above and all other industries, whether it be bottles for body wash or protein powder, eco-shell™ is an affordable and quick way for companies to meet upcoming plastic reduction mandates, and an impactful way for brands to reach their sustainability goals. eco-shell™ can be incorporated seamlessly into current manufacturing, so companies do not need to change the shape, size, material, or design of their current product or packaging, or the subsequent shipping dimensions. If preferred, Spark Sourcing can also handle all manufacturing for brands through its network of partner factories across Taiwan that are experienced with using eco-shell™. Andrew Bliss, founder of Spark Sourcing, expands:
"We believe that moving towards a circular economy for plastics is the best way forward for the plastic industry and for the planet. eco-shell™ epitomizes Reduce, Reuse Recycle, and it is simply the best solution we’ve found.”
The unique versatility of eco-shell™ extends to compatibility with most plastics, including PP, PE, LD/HDPE, PET, EVA, PS, ABS, rubber, PVC, and PLA, opening doors to endless possibilities in sustainable packaging and product development across different industries. For instance, EVA yoga mats and gym/playroom flooring made with eco-shell™ use 40% less plastic, are more cost effective to produce, and boast anti-bacterial properties.
Examples of additional eco-shell™ applications that showcase its potential include stationery (file folders, binders, etc.), trays and packaging inserts, toys and other plastic products, industrial packaging, bags, biodegradable straws and utensils, industrial buckets, bins, barriers, and even pallets. Each of these applications successfully reduces plastic consumption while maintaining superior quality and performance.
To learn more about Spark Sourcing and eco-shell™, please visit https://sparksourcing.co
About Spark Sourcing:
Spark Sourcing is the authorized distributor for eco-shell™ in the Western Hemisphere, Australia, and New Zealand, with headquarters in Taiwan and affiliated offices in the UK and Canada. The Canadian branch is registered as an Indigenous, female-owned business. Committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to businesses worldwide, Spark Sourcing continuously seeks to pioneer eco-friendly alternatives that drive positive change in the packaging industry. Spark believes that moving toward a circular economy for plastics is the best way forward for the plastic industry, and the best step forward for our planet.
