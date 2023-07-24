Legal Automation 2023 Virtual Summit: Transforming the Legal Landscape July 27th, 2023 Sponsored by Mitratech
The event shall serve as a valuable platform for legal and technology professionals, offering ample opportunities for learning and networking.”NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Automation 2023: Transforming the Legal Landscape - Virtual Summit is set to take place on July 27th, 2023 at 10 AM ET.
The event promises to be a groundbreaking platform for legal professionals and industry experts to explore the latest advancements in legal automation, discuss emerging trends, and delve into the ethical implications of automation in the legal sector. Proudly sponsored by Mitratech, a leading provider of legal, and human resources compliance software, will be making its debut at the Legal Automation Virtual Summit with an immersive expert session on workflow and efficiency “Your Automation Playbook: Picking the Right Processes, Partners, and Implementation Strategies.”
The lineup of distinguished speakers for the event includes:
Brian McGovern - Executive Director CLC Solutions, Mitratech:
Leading the discussion will be Executive Director of CLC Solutions at Mitratech and software implementation aficionado, Brian McGovern. Having seen many triumphs and mistakes first-hand while helping hundreds of organizations implement and adopt legal technology — including one of the largest global enterprise legal management (ELM) software implementations ever — Brian is passionate about driving meaningful business impact through strategic adoption.
Bo Kinloch - Director of Legal Operations at Hasbro:
Bo Kinloch, director of legal operations at Hasbro, established their legal ops program and now researches AI computing in the legal field. A digital technology attorney with a data privacy background, Bo's expertise includes software development, systems architecture, and coding. They employ design thinking and human-centered design principles in problem-solving.
Lindsey Marandola - Director of Legal Operations at Temple Health:
Lindsey Marandola is the Director of Legal Operations at Temple University Health System. Former Ballard Spahr LLP litigator handling contracts, real estate, fraud, and pro bono.
Liz Chase - Head of Innovation and User Experience at Leo Cussen Centre for Law:
Liz Chase will dive into the future of legal education, highlighting how automation can revolutionize legal training and equip law professionals with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly digitized legal landscape.
Jenny Junkeer - Co-Founder of Law Design Ed:
Jenny Junkeer is a visionary entrepreneur passionate about legal design and education. She will be co-presenting with Liz Chase.
Brendan Miller, J.D. - Legal Practice Innovator & Leader:
As an advocate for legal innovation, Brendan Miller will share his insights on embracing technological advancements and fostering a culture of continuous improvement within law firms.
The summit will also feature an engaging panel discussion on "The Future of Legal Automation: Opportunities, Challenges, and Ethical Considerations."
Esteemed panelists include:
- Brian McGovern - Executive Director CLC Solutions, Mitratech
- Colin Levy - Director of Legal and Evangelist, Malbek
- Nicole Hayes - Director of Legal Operations, Modivcare
- Antonio G - Legal Operations Specialist at Google Operations Center
The event will be moderated by Flo Nicolas, Esq. : Flo is a Tech thought leader, COO of DEI Directive. TV host, NH awards winner, TEDx Speaker, and philanthropist.
The Legal Automation 2023 Virtual Summit will be accessible globally, transcending geographical barriers and enabling attendees to participate in enlightening sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. Whether you're a seasoned legal professional or a technology enthusiast intrigued by the future of the legal landscape, this summit promises something for everyone.
"The legal industry is rapidly evolving, and it's essential for legal professionals to embrace innovation and stay ahead in this digital era. This summit aims to foster meaningful discussions and exchange of ideas that will shape the future of legal automation."
Registration for the Legal Automation 2023 Virtual Summit is now open. To secure your spot and gain access to a wealth of knowledge, visit https://techsommet.com/law-automation-2023/
About Mitratech:
Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise.
Mitratech serves over 10,000 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.
For more information, please visit- www.mitratech.com.
