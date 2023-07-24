Miratech CEO, Valeriy Kutsyy, Recognized as a Top 100 USA Entrepreneur with Ukrainian Origins
Miratech is pleased to announce that its CEO, Valeriy Kutsyy, has been named among the Top 100 USA Entrepreneurs with Ukrainian Origins by TOP USA Awards.
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miratech, a leading global IT and consulting services organization, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Valeriy Kutsyy, has been named among the Top 100 USA Entrepreneurs with Ukrainian Origins by TOP USA Awards. This recognition highlights Valeriy Kutsyy's achievements and impact on the USA business landscape.
Valeriy Kutsyy comments: “I am honored to be recognized among the top entrepreneurs. Our team is resolutely committed to supporting Ukraine, and we believe that our continued success in America will pave the way for economic growth and job opportunities in Ukraine.”
The TOP USA Award, known for its rigorous selection process and esteemed recognition, celebrates exceptional individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and ingenuity in their respective fields. The awards ceremony, held on July 22 at the world-famous venue Cipriani 25 Broadway, celebrated the remarkable work, perseverance, and dedication of Ukrainian professionals worldwide.
About Miratech
Miratech helps visionaries to change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that brings together proven global enterprise processes and methodologies and start-up innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet. By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech’s engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information please visit miratechgroup.com.
About TOP USA Awards
TOP USA Awards is an organization that recognizes Ukrainian professionals who have excelled in their respective fields globally, acknowledging their achievements and contributions to the business community. With a focus on fostering collaboration and promoting Ukrainian talent, TOP USA Awards seeks to highlight the success stories of entrepreneurs and professionals of Ukrainian heritage, driving inspiration and motivation among the Ukrainian diaspora. For more information, visit https://topusaawards.com/.
