Service Academy Notification: Class of 2028

The United States Embassy is seeking applicants for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, and the U.S. Air Force Academy for 2024-2028. Applicants may compete for a zero-cost scholarship to attend these four-year service academies and receive a bachelor’s degree in a field of their choice.

Once admitted, candidates will represent the Mongolian Armed Forces (MAF) and upon return will serve a five-year obligation as an officer in the MAF. All are welcome to apply, the following requirements must be met:

Age: 17-23 years old by July 1 of the year of admission

Marital Status: Must not be married, pregnant, or have a legal obligation to support a child

Academic: High school transcript required, must be in good academic standing and have completed the equivalent of a high school Mathematics in Algebra, Plane Geometry, or Trigonometry.

Standard Academic Qualification: All candidates must complete the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) by December 2024 to meet the cutoff for admission. Admission to West Point requires a proctored essay, administered by the US Embassy.

English Language: All candidates must submit a TOEFL. The mean TOEFL score for international cadets admitted is 98 out of 120.

Leadership: Must demonstrate a pattern of leadership and character, including but not limited to:

Active participation in extracurricular activities

Accomplished performance in school or intramural/community athletics

Strong endorsements/recommendations from high school/college/faculty members

Physical: Physical conditioning is vital to attending service academies. Applicants must pass a Cadet Fitness Assessment (CFA) administered by the US Embassy. Dates will be provided by the USEMB for a familiarization attempt at the CFA before official scores are recorded. Requirements for the CFA are posted here: https://www.westpoint.edu/admissions/prospective-cadets/cadet-fitness-assessment

Medical Fitness: A statement from a qualified physician stating that the candidate is free from all communicable diseases and has no known medical mental or dental issues that would prevent them from completing the Service Academy curriculum is required.

Further Instructions: All interested applicants should email their full name, phone number and email address, date of birth, grade point average (GPA), SAT or ACT score, list of extracurricular activities and sports participation to USDAOMONGOLIA@state.gov.

Applicants are strongly advised to register early for the SAT, due to limited test dates. Notify the Defense Attaché Office if you do not have scores but are registered to take the SAT. Please provide scanned copies of all documents, with English translations, to be considered for nomination.

After reviewing all documents, the Defense Attaché Office will invite selected applicants to take a CFA and attend an interview with U.S. service members. Expect these to be conducted in late November or Early December. Candidates applying from outside of Mongolia should state where they are and when they plan to return to Mongolia.

The Defense Attaché Office will select three to six candidates who will then apply directly to the academies. Candidates are competing against international students across the world for admission. Nomination by the Defense Attaché Office does not guarantee admission.

Tentative Timeline of Events:

All documents due to Defense Attaché Office – 30 November 2023

Interviews with US Service Members – 04-07 December 2023

Cadet Fitness Assessment – 08-10 December 2023

Nominations Submitted to Academies – 15 December 2023

English fluency is required for these schools and all communications must be in English. Any questions should be sent to the email USDAO Mongolia email address: USDAOMONGOLIA@state.gov.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 24 July, 2023 | Topics: News, Scholarships and Exchanges