Documentary Film Workshop at USC – Applications Open Until 1 March

Overview

In June 2023, the American Film Showcase (AFS) will welcome twelve emerging documentary filmmakers for an intensive, all expenses paid, 10-day documentary development and pitch workshop at the renowned University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts (SCA) in Los Angeles. Nominated by AFS participating U.S. Embassies and Consulates, with the recommendations of local film organizations and AFS envoys, the workshop will be designed by senior SCA faculty specifically for individuals working on their first or second feature length documentary, and will benefit from the filmmaking expertise and state-of-the art facilities available at SCA. Those selected will be required to share what they have learned with their home country filmmaking communities.

The AFS Documentary Workshop will immerse filmmakers in the craft of documentary storytelling with a multi-day development workshop led by renowned SCA faculty. Arriving with documentary works-in-progress, filmmakers will spend intensive sessions developing the story structure and character development with documentary experts, culminating in a pitch session for key industry professionals in the American documentary community. After participating in this exchange program, these individuals will have access to additional AFS alumni opportunities.

Program Dates

Arrive Los Angeles: June 11

Program Days: June 12 – June 22

Depart Los Angeles: June 23

Selection Process

U.S. Embassies and Consulates participating in American Film Showcase programs are eligible to recommend up to two documentary filmmakers for the workshop, using the application form included in this announcement. After reviewing the submitted materials, AFS and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs (ECA) will create a short list of 20 applicants and will conduct Skype phone conversations with them in order to make the final selection of twelve participants.

Selection will be based on the quality of the proposed documentary project, personal statement, filmmaking/media examples, and the virtual interview. AFS and ECA will select a group of aspiring men and women filmmakers who best represent the diversity of the AFS countries and the program’s mission and objectives.

Timeline

Submission Deadline: February 26

Shortlist Announced: March 17

Skype Interviews: Weeks of March 22 and April 10

Final Participant Decision: April 14

Filmmaker Application Requirements

Proficient English language skills

Completed Nomination Form

500-Word Personal Statement

1-paragraph to 1-page description of current documentary in research, development or production phase

CV

Online links to work-in-progress documentary footage (preferred), previously produced documentary or narrative work.

Please submit all nomination materials by Sunday, February 26, 2023. Submissions should be directed to Public Affairs Office at the U.S. Embassy in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, at pao@usembassy.mn via email online with subject line “2023 AFS Documentary Workshop”.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 10 February, 2023 | Topics: News, Scholarships and Exchanges