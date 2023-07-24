Bovine Mastitis Market Trends : Predicted to Hit USD 1.01 Billion by 2031

Bovine Mastitis Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The bovine mastitis market was valued at $0.54 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.01 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

• CAGR: 6.3%

• Current Market Size: USD 0.54 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

Bovine mastitis, a common and costly disease affecting dairy cows, has been a significant concern for the dairy industry worldwide. With the market for bovine mastitis treatment and prevention steadily evolving, it becomes essential to delve into the future prospects and growth drivers that will shape the industry's trajectory. In this blog, we will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the factors driving growth in the bovine mastitis market and the potential opportunities that lie ahead.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬:

As the global population continues to grow, so does the demand for dairy products. Bovine mastitis poses a substantial threat to milk production and quality. Hence, the demand for effective mastitis treatments and prevention methods is anticipated to surge, thereby driving market growth.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Emerging technologies in diagnostics, such as automated somatic cell counters and advanced imaging techniques, are streamlining the detection and monitoring of bovine mastitis. Accurate and rapid diagnosis is crucial for effective management, and these technological advancements are expected to fuel market expansion.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

Concerns about antibiotic resistance have spurred interest in alternative therapies for bovine mastitis. Probiotics, herbal remedies, and immunotherapies are gaining traction as viable substitutes to conventional antibiotics. This shift towards more sustainable treatments will contribute to market growth.

𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡:

Governments in several countries are increasingly recognizing the economic impact of bovine mastitis on dairy industries. As a result, they are implementing policies and funding research to develop better management practices, prevention strategies, and treatment options, fostering a conducive environment for market growth.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Consumers are becoming more conscious about the well-being of animals in the food production process. Dairy farmers are under pressure to maintain healthy cows and reduce the use of antibiotics. This focus on animal welfare will drive demand for mastitis treatments that prioritize cow comfort and health.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Leading players in the animal health industry are actively investing in research and development of innovative mastitis solutions. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and dairy organizations are expected to accelerate the development of novel therapies, positively impacting market growth.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬:

The dairy industry is witnessing considerable growth in emerging markets, driven by urbanization, changing dietary habits, and rising disposable incomes. As dairy production expands in these regions, the demand for effective bovine mastitis management will also rise, presenting lucrative opportunities for market players.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

• Armenta Ltd.,

• Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh,

• Ecolab Inc.,

• Forte Healthcare Ltd.,

• Huvepharma nv,

• Merck KGaA,

• Mileutis Ltd,

• Neogen Corporation,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc,

• Zoetis Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Bovine Mastitis Market Forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Bovine Mastitis Market Opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the bovine mastitis market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the Bovine Mastitis Market Analysis of the regional as well as global bovine mastitis market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of products, the antibiotics segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Based on the route of administration, the systemic segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Depending on the end user, the on-site treatment segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas LAMEA is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

