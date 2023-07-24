Independent Living Solutions Provides Stairlift Solutions For Safe & Independent Mobility At Home
This is a go-to service for different designs of straight and curved stairlifts at affordable rates.WHEAT RIDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Living Solutions, a leading provider of mobility equipment in Colorado, offers stairlift solutions for individuals with limited mobility. Whether a customer has a straight or curved stair case, the company has a complete line of state-of-the-art stairlifts to meet their needs and budget. Those looking for the perfect chair lift for stairs can explore options available at Independent Living Solutions.
One of the key offerings from Independent Living Solutions is its range of straight stairlifts. These stairlifts are designed to navigate straight staircases effortlessly and are customizable to meet individual needs. The company's different straight stairlift features include the manual folding hinge, power-folding hinge, power seat swivel, and power footrest.
Independent Living Solutions also offers curved stairlifts to accommodate staircases with turns or curves. They allow users to travel seamlessly from one floor to another, even on staircases with multiple bends. Some curved stairlift options customers can find at Independent Living Solutions include the horizontal overrun at the top or bottom, 90 or 180-degree park stations, intermediate park stations, and the power-folding hinge.
"We understand the challenges faced by individuals with limited mobility, and our stairlift solutions can help address those challenges head-on. We are dedicated to caring for our clients and providing customized, cost-effective mobility solutions," the company's rep stated.
Besides stairlifts, Independent Living Solutions provides other mobility equipment, ranging from elevators, ramps, ceiling lift systems, automatic door openers, inclined platform lifts, walk-in bathtubs, barrier-free showers, power lift recliner chairs, and mobility scooters. The company also provides mobility equipment installation services.
"As a locally owned and operated company with over 20 years of combined expertise, we at Independent Living Solutions dedicate ourselves to offering high-quality accessibility equipment to enhance the lives of its clients. Feel free to contact us for mobility product requirements or installation services," the rep added.
Independent Living Solutions is a trusted provider of accessibility equipment based in Colorado. With over 20 years of combined experience, the company offers a wide range of mobility solutions, including stairlifts, wheelchair and vertical lifts, home elevators, ramps, automatic door openers, ceiling lifts, walk-in tubs, barrier-free showers, and more. Independent Living Solutions is dedicated to improving the lives of its clients by providing safe and reliable accessibility equipment that promotes independent living. Those looking for the best chair lift for seniors can also check out this highly recommended service.
