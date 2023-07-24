Impetus Shared Customer Success for Legacy Workload Modernization and Unified Data Platform Creation at Snowflake Summit
Impetus held collaborative partner sessions with Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, showcasing LeapLogic’s automated platform modernization capabilities
Our strategic partnership with Snowflake has enabled Victoria’s Secret and BBW to reimagine the possibilities of data and empowered the brands to achieve transformative amidst brand separation”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- mpetus Technologies Inc., a cloud and data engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, showcased its cloud accelerator, LeapLogic, and hosted partner sessions at Snowflake Summit 2023 in Las Vegas.
— Murat Aksu, VP, Global Partnership & Alliances, Impetus Technologies
The Snowflake Summit, held on June 26-29, is one of the biggest global events for cloud and data collaboration, focused on empowering data scientists and developers to collaborate with data, enabling them to create new products and apps that help drive businesses forward in the Data Cloud. Impetus was a Blue Square sponsor at Snowflake Summit 2023, delivering insights and hosting partner sessions on how LeapLogic powers end-to-end, automated workload transformation to the Snowflake Data Cloud.
The Partner Theatre session, held on June 27, presented the attendees with the opportunity to explore how LeapLogic can help enterprises achieve 4x faster modernization. Whereas the Partner Breakout session on June 28 was anchored around the platform modernization success stories of two leading global retail brands, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. The insightful session featured a raft of luminaries from Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, unraveling how LeapLogic helped to accelerate their platform modernization journey to Snowflake and create a unified source of truth for expedited data access and analytics.
“We’re proud to be part of the Snowflake Summit this year, demonstrating LeapLogic’s next-gen modernization capabilities,” said Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Head of Alliances, Impetus Technologies. “Our strategic partnership with Snowflake has enabled Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works to reimagine the possibilities of data and empowered the brands to achieve transformative outcomes through data modernization amidst brand separation,” Aksu added.
LeapLogic has helped Fortune 500 companies move mission-critical data workloads to the Snowflake Data Cloud with up to 95% automation. It automatically converts code and business logic to SnowSQL/SnowProc, enabling 4x faster transformation with lower cost and risk.
Impetus is an Elite Tier Partner within the Snowflake Partner Network. This status validates the company’s expertise in migrating legacy workloads to Snowflake and recognizes its prowess in delivering services like data lake creation, DevOps, application modernization, and more.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus offers data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, application modernization, and more. For over a decade, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.
