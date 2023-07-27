Cyber training, drills and cyber defense capacity building — SSSCIP and CYBER RANGES sign a Memorandum of Cooperation

The SSSCIP has hosted a delegation of CYBER RANGES Corp., a leading global company specializing in technology solutions development and cyber defense training.

We seek to use the most advanced solutions and leading global practices to raise the professional level of Ukrainian specialists. This will enable us to fight threats in cyberspace more efficiently” — Oleksandr Potii

KIEV, KIEV, UKRAINE, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The SSSCIP has hosted a delegation of CYBER RANGES Corp., a leading global company specializing in technology solutions development and cyber defense training that involve next-generation technologies and high-precision modelling.

Viktor Zhora and Oleksandr Potii, the SSSCIP deputy heads, have introduced the capacities of the UA30 Cybercenter-based training center to Mr. Marcello Hinxman-Allegri, CYBER RANGES Head of Marketing & Business Development Department, and explained to him how the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) operates and what an important role the SSSCIP plays in Ukraine’s cyber defense.

Viktor Zhora reminded that the SSSCIP has experience in hosting large-scale cyber competitions, such as the first National Cyber Defense Hackathon in the NATO TIDE Hackathon format that took place in late 2021, as well as the All-Ukrainian Student UA30CTF.

Mr. Marcello Hinxman-Allegri has described CYBER RANGES’ achievements, including cyber platforms for training in simulative environment.

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the SSSCIP and CYBER RANGES was concluded during the visit, which, among other things, involves:

sharing information, experience and best practices in cyber protection, educational programs, trainings, joint drills under the CYBER RANGES PCTE platform;

educational activities on cyber threats; participation in skills development programs in cyber defense, organizing qualifying examinations and professional certification/confirmation procedures under Ukrainian professional standards for cybersecurity using CYBER RANGES technologies, etc.

"We seek to use the most advanced solutions and leading global practices to raise the professional level of Ukrainian specialists. This will enable us to fight the threats in cyberspace more efficiently," - Oleksandr Potii mentioned while signing the document.

https://cip.gov.ua/en/news/kibernavchannya-treningi-ta-pidvishennya-kvalifikaciyi-u-sferi-kiberzakhistu-derzhspeczv-yazku-ta-cyber-ranges-uklali-memorandum-pro-spivpracyu