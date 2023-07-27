Cyber training, drills and cyber defense capacity building — SSSCIP and CYBER RANGES sign a Memorandum of Cooperation

KIEV, KIEV, UKRAINE, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The SSSCIP has hosted a delegation of CYBER RANGES Corp., a leading global company specializing in technology solutions development and cyber defense training that involve next-generation technologies and high-precision modelling.

Viktor Zhora and Oleksandr Potii, the SSSCIP deputy heads, have introduced the capacities of the UA30 Cybercenter-based training center to Mr. Marcello Hinxman-Allegri, CYBER RANGES Head of Marketing & Business Development Department, and explained to him how the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) operates and what an important role the SSSCIP plays in Ukraine’s cyber defense.

Viktor Zhora reminded that the SSSCIP has experience in hosting large-scale cyber competitions, such as the first National Cyber Defense Hackathon in the NATO TIDE Hackathon format that took place in late 2021, as well as the All-Ukrainian Student UA30CTF.

Mr. Marcello Hinxman-Allegri has described CYBER RANGES’ achievements, including cyber platforms for training in simulative environment.

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the SSSCIP and CYBER RANGES was concluded during the visit, which, among other things, involves:

sharing information, experience and best practices in cyber protection, educational programs, trainings, joint drills under the CYBER RANGES PCTE platform;
educational activities on cyber threats; participation in skills development programs in cyber defense, organizing qualifying examinations and professional certification/confirmation procedures under Ukrainian professional standards for cybersecurity using CYBER RANGES technologies, etc.

"We seek to use the most advanced solutions and leading global practices to raise the professional level of Ukrainian specialists. This will enable us to fight the threats in cyberspace more efficiently," - Oleksandr Potii mentioned while signing the document.

https://cip.gov.ua/en/news/kibernavchannya-treningi-ta-pidvishennya-kvalifikaciyi-u-sferi-kiberzakhistu-derzhspeczv-yazku-ta-cyber-ranges-uklali-memorandum-pro-spivpracyu

Anthony Munns
CYBER RANGES
+1 800-959-0163
email us here

CYBER RANGES delivers World-Class Cyber Security Training and Capability Development Exercises using Next-Generation Technology and Services for the Design, Delivery and Management of Simulation-Based, Deep-Dive Experiences in Cyber Security. CYBER RANGES is an official platform of the UN's International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the delivery of national, regional, and global cyber drills.

CYBER RANGES

