THE CREATIVE COALITION TO RECEIVE THE LMGI HUMANITARIAN AWARD AT 10th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS

The 10th Annual LMGI Awards Set for Aug. 26 at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage honoring outstanding visual, creative contributions of location professionals.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) will honor The Creative Coalition with the LMGI Humanitarian Award at the 10th Annual LMGI Awards on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. The award recognizes The Creative Coalition’s commitment to using Arts and Entertainment to advocate for social change. The announcement was made by LMGI Awards Committee Co-Chairs John Rakich, LMGI President, and Robin Citrin, Supervising Location Manager. This year also marks the LMGI’s 20th anniversary.

“The arts have always been a powerful force for social change, and the LMGI is proud to recognize The Creative Coalition as an active social and public advocacy organization that capitalizes on its diverse membership from all facets of the entertainment industry to make a difference in the world,” said Rakich.

The Creative Coalition is the premier nonprofit, nonpartisan social and public advocacy leadership organization of the Arts and Entertainment community. Founded in 1989 by prominent members of the creative community, The Creative Coalition is a membership organization of arts and entertainment industry leaders dedicated to educating, mobilizing, and activating issues of public importance. Actor Tim Daly serves as the organization’s President.

Some of the important initiatives that The Creative Coalition has focused on this year include Arts Day on Capitol Hill, the annual Washington, DC advocacy day that focuses national policymakers' attention on the efficacy of public funding for arts in education and arts in communities; Public Service Campaigns that use the unique megaphone of the entertainment industry to educate and mobilize key constituencies on healthcare and other social welfare issues; Spotlight Initiative that recognizes and supports extraordinary independent feature films and documentaries; Television Humanitarian Awards that honor significant executives, creatives, and talent in television who use their unique positions in the entertainment industry to make positive impacts on the most pressing domestic and global issues; Diversity Gap Funding Initiative to create and support a pipeline for the next generation of entertainment industry leaders.

The LMGI Humanitarian Award is given to an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to the betterment of society. The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions of location professionals in film, television, and commercials from around the globe. Outstanding Service by a Film Commission is also recognized for its support for going “above and beyond” during the production process. For a list of 2023 LMGI Awards nominees, visit: click here.

As previously announced, Location Scout and LMGI founding member, Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) will receive this year’s Trailblazer Award. Veteran Location Manager Dow Griffith (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jumanji, And Justice for All,) will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative, and IngleDodd Media.

The Title sponsors of the LMGI Awards are the Polish Film Institute and Studio Air + Power. Additional proud sponsors include Diamond: Fox Studio Lot; Platinum: Universal Production Services; Gold: Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia; Directors Guild of Canada, Ontario; Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), Honolulu Film Office, ON-SET Disposals, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Riverside County Film Commission, Teamsters Local 399, Trilith Studios, William F. White International Inc.; Silver: Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Giggster, Hollywood Locations, Los Angeles Center Studios, Mat Men, San Antonio Film Commission, Westchester County NY Tourism & Film; Bronze: Hotel ERWIN, Inland Empire Film Services, Le Meridien Delfina Santa Monica, Menifee Film Office, Palihotel Culver City, Palihotel Westwood Village, Savannah Regional Film Commission, Solar Studios, Viceroy Santa Monica, Wrigley Media Group; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOT Magazine|SHOOTonline, The Location Guide.

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial, and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).

For more information about The Creative Coalition, visit www.TheCreativeCoalition.org. Connect with social media at Facebook @TheCreativeCoalition, Twitter @TheCreativeC, TikTok (@thecreativecoalition), and Instagram @thecreativecoalition.

