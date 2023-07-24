Impetus Shared Customer Success for Enabling Transformation with a Modern Data Platform at Databricks Data+AI Summit
Impetus, Databricks Migration Partner of the Year AMER, held a collaborative session with ADP, showcasing LeapLogic’s automated modernization capabilities
Our partnership exemplifies the value unlocked through innovative modernization and we’re excited to witness the impact that ADP's Databricks-powered enterprise platform will have on its success”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a cloud and data engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, showcased LeapLogic, its automated cloud migration accelerator, and hosted a joint partner session with ADP at the 2023 Databricks Data + AI Summit.
The Databricks Data + AI Summit, held on June 26-29 in San Francisco, is the world’s largest data and AI conference, hosting some of the most prominent industry experts, innovators, and technology leaders. LeapLogic was a Gold+ Sponsor at the 2023 Databricks Data + AI Summit with its distinctive presence to demonstrate its end-to-end, automated workload modernization capabilities.
Impetus also hosted a partner session on June 28 with ADP, a global leader in human capital management solutions. The session, titled "Accelerating ADP's business transformation with a modern enterprise data platform," hosted experts from Impetus and ADP, who discussed how a modern data platform on Databricks helped ADP achieve faster analytical outcomes and improve overall business operations. Furthermore, they also shed light on the pivotal role played by LeapLogic, enabling ADP to automate and accelerate its modernization journey to Databricks, driving direct monetization opportunities and improving operational efficiency.
"We are thrilled to have collaborated with ADP in their transformative journey towards a modern enterprise data platform," said Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Head of Alliances, Impetus Technologies. "Our partnership exemplifies the immense value that can be unlocked through innovative modernization solutions, and we’re excited to witness the incredible impact that ADP's Databricks-powered enterprise data platform will have on its continued success,” Aksu added.
Impetus is the Databricks Migration Partner of the Year for Americas and an Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, which further solidifies the company's position as a trusted provider of advanced data, cloud, and analytics solutions to its customers.
LeapLogic is one of the first Brickbuilder Solutions that fast-tracks the migration of legacy workloads to Databricks Lakehouse, with up to 95% automation. It is also an Exclusive Partner for data warehouse and ETL migration and a Strategic Automation Partner for Hadoop migration to Databricks. LeapLogic has enabled multiple Fortune 500 enterprises to modernize mission-critical workloads to Databricks – faster, at lower risk, and with near-zero business disruption.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus offers data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, application modernization, and more. For over a decade, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.
