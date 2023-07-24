Veteran Founded Technology Venture Blue Phoenix Expands Reach with GSA IT-70 Award

Blue Phoenix Blue Phoenix Origin Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSB)

Blue Phoenix, specializing in technology design, delivery, and leadership excellence for federal agencies, awarded milestone GSA contract.

Announcing admission on the GSA Schedule today.....allows Blue Phoenix to offer its expertise and services to help our United States Federal Agencies deliver on their technology promises and visions.” — John Trodden, Managing Partner.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Phoenix, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is proud to announce that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded an IT Schedule 70 Contract. Blue Phoenix recently launched as the result of a mentor-protégé joint venture (MPJV) between PhoenixTeam and Blue Bay Business Delivery, LLC. Blue Phoenix has over eight years of combined experience designing and leading the delivery of complex technology solutions and transformations in the federal sector. It provides an end-to-end technology offering that includes business and technology strategy, technology product management, solution architecture leadership, development and testing, and systems implementation services to include change management.

PhoenixTeam has over 25 years of experience specializing in the discovery and delivery of superior mortgage technology solutions. Blue Bay has over 25 years of military service and leadership and provides a pathway for service members to reintegrate into civilian life. Together as Blue Phoenix, Veterans are empowered to apply their leadership skills and mission-focused mindset to drive better technology and business outcomes. With this evolution, they will now cater to the Federal sector's diverse technological needs with an all-encompassing range of solutions. Blue Phoenix is honored to provide value further while continuing to serve the country's three largest Federal Housing Agencies, Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Federal Housing Administration (FHA), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Loan Guaranty Service (LGY), and the Department of Agriculture Rural Development Service (USDA) Rural Development (RD), Blue Phoenix is broadening its reach to provide its unique services to non-housing agencies seeking technical excellence and delivery leadership.

"Launching Blue Phoenix one month ago is a vision realized," said John Trodden, Managing Partner. "Announcing admission on the GSA Schedule today marks another milestone for us, one that allows Blue Phoenix to offer its expertise and services to help our United States Federal Agencies deliver on their technology promises and visions." Trodden, who served in the Marines for over 25 years, says, "Blue Phoenix's mission to "serve those who serve" is rooted in its commitment to provide Veterans employment opportunities as they transition into civilian life. We highlight and lean into the leadership skills and military fundamentals our service members used day in and day out to achieve mission success. As a result of the industry's overwhelming interest in partnering with Blue Phoenix, we are thrilled to expand our services to serve all federal agencies in their journey to achieve their technology vision and mission."

This long-term IT 70 Schedule (MAS) contract #47QSMD20R0001 adds Blue Phoenix to a pre-approved list of technology companies for federal purchases, making it easier for government agencies to receive high-quality, cost-effective digital solutions. IT Schedule 70 was established by GSA to assist federal, state, local, and tribal governments in procuring IT products and services to meet IT goals by giving agencies access to innovative solutions at pre-determined, negotiated prices. It is designed to streamline procedures and increase acquisition speed while providing inclusive access to businesses and supporting socioeconomic goals.

About Blue Phoenix

Blue Phoenix is a technology company specializing in delivering technology and program leadership excellence to federal clients. As a Joint Venture formed in 2023 between Phoenix Oversight Group, LLC (Mentor), and Blue Bay Business Delivery, LLC (Protégé), we deliver unparalleled end-to-end technology and business outcomes. We exist to "serve those who serve," providing our country's veterans an opportunity to leverage their experience and leadership in the civilian space. The combination of our technology expertise and military fundamentals is the answer the federal sector seeks to the growing demand for IT excellence. Blue Phoenix is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).