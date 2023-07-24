Lucas Blantford Racing Team Announces Another Podium for Lucas Blantford Under the Sponsorship of Elite Capital & Co.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today a fantastic podium finish for their driver Lucas Blantford, taking P3 in the 34 kart grid for the annual Shenington super prix.
“A fantastic return to Shenington for Lucas having dominated the timed qualifying, which was in monsoon like conditions. Taking overall pole position for the heats we never managed to get the kart set up correctly for Lucas. He drove fantastically well and as a team, we are pleased with the podium result,” Adrian Blantford said.
Lucas now heads for more racing and testing to get ready for his European debut in the RMC Rotax Euro Trophy in September. Lucas has far exceeded all expectations from the team in his short time racing in the ultra-tough Junior Rotax category, some saying it’s the best and most competitive Junior grid for some time.
Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, added, “The achievements of the Lucas Blantford Racing Team are as important as ours in the world of finance. We are very proud of Lucas Blantford, who we consider a family member of Elite Capital & Co. Limited.”
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Without the help and support from Elite Capital & Co. Limited, both on and off the track, Lucas wouldn’t have made the progress he has and we thank them for this support along with our other partners.”
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
NNNN
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other