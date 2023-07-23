Derby Barracks VCOR Timothy Souliere

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A5003512

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                           

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/23/23 at 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ticehurst Rd.

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Souliere                                              

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/23/23, at approximately 1149 hours, the State Police received a report of an intoxicated male at a residence on Ticehurst Rd in Brownington. That male was later identified as Timothy Souliere. Souliere had conditions ordered by Orleans County Criminal Court that he must not consume alcoholic beverages. The State Police spoke with Souliere and developed probable cause that Souliere had consumed alcoholic beverages. The State Police placed Souliere under arrested for violating his conditions of Release and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/24/23 at 1230 PM          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

