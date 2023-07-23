Derby Barracks VCOR Timothy Souliere
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A5003512
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 7/23/23 at 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ticehurst Rd.
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Timothy Souliere
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/23/23, at approximately 1149 hours, the State Police received a report of an intoxicated male at a residence on Ticehurst Rd in Brownington. That male was later identified as Timothy Souliere. Souliere had conditions ordered by Orleans County Criminal Court that he must not consume alcoholic beverages. The State Police spoke with Souliere and developed probable cause that Souliere had consumed alcoholic beverages. The State Police placed Souliere under arrested for violating his conditions of Release and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/24/23 at 1230 PM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED