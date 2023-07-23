Derby Barracks VCOR Timothy Souliere

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A5003512

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 7/23/23 at 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ticehurst Rd.

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Timothy Souliere

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/23/23, at approximately 1149 hours, the State Police received a report of an intoxicated male at a residence on Ticehurst Rd in Brownington. That male was later identified as Timothy Souliere. Souliere had conditions ordered by Orleans County Criminal Court that he must not consume alcoholic beverages. The State Police spoke with Souliere and developed probable cause that Souliere had consumed alcoholic beverages. The State Police placed Souliere under arrested for violating his conditions of Release and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/24/23 at 1230 PM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED