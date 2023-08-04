Christi Tasker Not Flying Solo For 2023 Miami City Commission Race, Barbara Casanova Takes Reigns As Campaign Manager
Barbara Casanova is an American Dream policy advocate and campaign advisor to grassroots candidates making a difference in Miami-Dade County.
Barbara Casanova, Christi Tasker with Roger Stone, political advisor to Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Jack Kemp, Bob Dole, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump.
Left Jose Manuel Casanova with his daughter Barbara Casanova and her mother her graduation from Georgetown Visitation
Barbara Casanova is The Seventh Child of Jose Manuel Casanova, A Cuban-American Two-Time Presidential Appointee, and Alicia Casavona Comptroller of Peace Corp.
On January 13, 2023, Christi Tasker was the last candidate to enter the six-week sprint for the City of Miami District 2 Commissioner. She ran against 14 other candidates in the race for weeks. As a first-time candidate and longtime Brickell resident, Christi entered the race for political office out of concern for lack of city services and experiencing political gerrymandering with her own building's property. As a successful renowned business consultant, Christi ran with only her mom and some retired volunteers. She wanted to see the process without outside or political interference or influential donors.
During the February 27 election campaign, Tasker crossed paths with Barbara Casanova. At the time, Mrs. Tasker thought Ms. Casanova was a typical Miami housewife donating her time setting up poll watchers to ensure election integrity for Miami-Dade political campaigns.
Little did Tasker realize that blue-hair Barbara Casanova is the seventh and youngest child of Alicia and Jose Manuel Casanova, a former Chairman of the Republican Party of Miami-Dade County. Barbara's parents were both Presidential Appointees under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush, Sr. Currently, Barbara is an alternative committeewoman for the same Republican Party of Miami-Dade County. Barbara followed in her parent's footsteps as Director of Membership for the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Florida and Assistant National Secretary of the RNHA, where her father and mother were National Chairs in the 90s.
At age 10, Barbara moved to D.C. Being the youngest Casanova; she quickly learned how to lobby and campaign at her parent's side as they worked to advance Hispanic causes with the Republican National Hispanic Assembly. Living in the U.S. Capitol gave Baraba a wealth of political and campaign experience for some of America's most notable candidates in Florida and on the National Stage, such as Governor Jeb Bush Jr. Her notable national campaign experience includes:
In the late 1980s, Barbara volunteered at the office of the Hispanic Liaison for President George Bush, Sr.
In 1984 and 1992, Barbara volunteered at the Republican National Convention, where she interned for Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.
In 1990 and 1992, she interned at the Republican National Hispanic Assembly.
In 2000, after moving to Vermont Barbara managed 40 State House and Senate races across three counties for the Vermont Republican Legislative Election Committee.
In 2023, Casanova first learned of Christi Tasker's run for District 2 Commission seat during the February 2023 Miami Special Election when she set up the poll watchers on behalf of several election integrity groups.
After hearing a speech urging candidate development by Helen Aguirre Ferré, Executive Director of the Republican Party of Florida, Barbara decided to refresh her campaign skills and was granted a scholarship to the Leadership Institute's prestigious Campaign Leadership College.
With over 30 years of professional experience in advocacy, membership development, and non-profit management, Barbara is back in the saddle, managing campaigns, fundraising, and developing grassroots strategies for conservative Florida candidates. For the last six years, Casanova has been project-managing data-driven research for organizations that will significantly benefit the Christi Tasker Campaign.
"Like most Miami citizens, I am very concerned about the lack of transparency and finger-pointing in the City of Miami government. I was impressed by Christi Tasker's common sense approach and proven history of working with multiple government agencies to benefit citizens."
Barbara's is committed to helping quality conservative candidates get elected with a focus on ethics, transparency, and restoring the American Dream for all citizens.
Barbara notes among the thirteen other District 2 candidates who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in political action committee (PAC) funds their campaign managers often set up; Tasker was the leader in the most votes per dollar. Most PACS are set up by campaign managers and funds are sought by politicians, campaign managers, or fundraisers.
The PAC funds in Miami are often by big developers and special interest groups. The funds are paid to politicians or their political PACS while politicians run for office. Voters are typically unaware of the lack of financial transparency and pay for things such as postcards, commercials, and other marketing methods. Every other political had a campaign manager, a marketing team, a campaign analyst, a treasurer, or a policy advisor.
Barbara states, "In Miami, politicians tend to put their interest and special interest over people's interest. It's time for a change in leadership to obtain valuable on-time services that citizens expect and hold the corrupt accountable. Miami needs a leader with a successful track record outside the system that isn't afraid to make real change. Christi Tasker is that leader. She listens and has a resume of proven results that benefit people."
