Submit Release
News Search

There were 130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,464 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Attempted ATM Theft

Maryland State Police News Release

Type of Incident: Attempted ATM Theft

Date and Time: July 23, 2023 at approximately 3:56 AM

Location: Finksburg Plaza Shopping Center, 3000 Gamber Road, Finksburg, MD 21048

Narrative:  On July 23, 2023 at approximately 3:56 AM, the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack received a call for an alarm at the Truist Bank located at 3000 Gamber Road, Finksburg, Maryland 21048. Upon arrival, it was determined that an unknown suspect used a stolen truck, stolen trailer, and skid steer loader, which is also suspected to be stolen, to attempt to steal the ATM. The suspect fled the area prior to our arrival, leaving the truck, trailer, and skid steer behind. 

Anyone with information related to the ATM theft and/or theft of equipment referenced above, is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000. Please see attached photographs of pick-up truck, trailer, and skid loader.  

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Attempted ATM Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more