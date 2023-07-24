SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Scrimmage for Sportsbook Loyalty and Rewards Platform

SCCG Partners with Scrimmage

SCCG Management announced a strategic partnership with Scrimmage, a cutting-edge rewards program and platform for sports betting operators.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in the gaming and sports betting industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Scrimmage, a cutting-edge rewards program and platform for sports betting operators. This partnership is designed to expand Scrimmage's innovative sportsbook loyalty and rewards solution worldwide, leveraging SCCG's strong global presence and extensive operations in every major continent.

Scrimmage builds betting operators gamified loyalty programs that are integrated directly into the operator's app or website that are customized to their user base. Users on average bet 6x more frequently after participating in the loyalty program. Scrimmage monetizes when users choose to spend rewards back within the loyalty game, meaning the only cost to the operator is the reward amount they choose to share with their users.

Stephen Crystal, founder of SCCG Management, expressed great enthusiasm about the partnership. "Our collaboration with Scrimmage sets a new standard for the rewards and loyalty programs in the betting space" Crystal stated. "Their data-driven approach not only incentivizes active bettors but also remarkably increases player engagement and retention for operators. With SCCG's extensive global reach, we are well-positioned to bring Scrimmage's transformative solution to iGaming companies worldwide, further enriching the sports betting landscape."

Dan Taren, Co-Founder of Scrimmage, added, "We are extremely excited to get started with the SCCG team and begin bringing our software to more sports betting and iGaming companies. Scrimmage builds operators’ gamified loyalty programs to reactivate and engage their users, increase retention, and attract the younger generation of bettors. SCCG is a perfect partner for us to bring this product to as many bettors as we can."

This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both companies, showcasing their commitment to revolutionizing the iGaming industry by enhancing the overall betting experience for users while delivering robust solutions for operators.

ABOUT SCRIMMAGE

Scrimmage provides an innovative and custom loyalty program that integrates simply into an operator's app or website. Beyond rewarding bettors, Scrimmage's platform also benefits operators by boosting customer retention and increasing betting frequency and amounts. As a flexible business-to-business solution, Scrimmage integrates directly onto an operator's platform, enhancing existing rewards programs and driving customer loyalty and retention, resulting in more engaged and frequent bettors.



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

