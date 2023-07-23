Egypt National Day

PRESS STATEMENT

THE SECRETARY OF STATE

JULY 23, 2023

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the people and Government of Egypt on your National Day. Our more than 40-year-strategic partnership continues to flourish to the benefit of the American and Egyptian people. We appreciate the important role Egypt plays in promoting peace and security in the region, and as a global leader on climate change, including through hosting the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27). I am pleased that we recently held our first ever Joint Economic Commission in Cairo, which will further our bilateral economic and commercial cooperation. The United States’ commitment to its partnership with Egypt remains strong.

We congratulate ‘Um Al-Dunya’ on the occasion of your national day.

