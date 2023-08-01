"Power Moves: Mayor Michael B. Hancock Joins The US Roundtable to Propel Digital Transformation Across Cities"
Mayor Hancocks extraordinary leadership has been truly inspiring and recognized globally.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that former Mayor Michael B. Hancock, the 45th Mayor of Denver, has joined the US Roundtable to accelerate the digital transformation of cities and foster global collaboration among mayors. Mayor Hancock is a distinguished member of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, where he chaired the Communications and Transportation committee. Additionally, he serves as the Vice President of the National Conference of Democratic Mayors and is a member of the African American Mayors Association. With his expertise and leadership, Mayor Hancock will play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies, driving progress in cities, and expanding the impact of the US Roundtable on a global scale.
Mayor Hancock joins a distinguished group of Special Advisors, including Mayor Steve Benjamin, Mayor Adrian Perkins, Mayor Hardie Davis, and others, who are working together to drive innovation and advance the digital transformation and collaboration among city governments. Drawing upon his extensive experience and successful track record as Denver's mayor, Mayor Hancock is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and effect positive change.
"As Mayor of Houston, I proudly acknowledge and congratulate my friend, Mayor Michael B. Hancock, on joining the US Roundtable. His extraordinary leadership during his tenure as Denver's mayor has been truly inspiring and recognized globally. I am excited to support his continued efforts in driving the transformation of cities across the country." - Mayor Sylvester Turner, City of Houston
"As Vice President of the US Conference of Mayors and Mayor of Columbus, I proudly congratulate my friend, Mayor Michael B. Hancock, on joining the US Roundtable team. His extraordinary leadership as the Mayor of Denver has been an inspiration to mayors globally. I am excited to support George Burciaga and Mayor Hancock as the continue to transform cities across the country." - Mayor Andrew Ginther, City of Columbus, OH
"I'm incredibly honored that Mayor Michael Hancock has joined our group. With the support of our exceptional team and other amazing special advisors, we are well-positioned to accelerate collaboration among mayors and revolutionize connected city projects, especially for our most underserved communities. This marks the beginning of an unstoppable journey toward transformative change!"
Having grown up in Denver, Mayor Hancock's passion for public service and dedication to the community has been evident throughout his career. With a strong foundation in equity and intention, he has held key positions in organizations such as the Denver Housing Authority, the National Civic League, and the Urban League. His tenure as City Council President further honed his skills in fiscal management, civic engagement, and governance, equipping him to tackle the challenges and responsibilities of leading a city.
Under Mayor Hancock's administration, Denver has achieved remarkable milestones, including recovering from the Great Recession, addressing budget challenges, investing in infrastructure, and prioritizing the needs of families, children, and small businesses. Notably, Denver International Airport's strategic expansion has transformed the city into a thriving hub for industries and a highly sought-after destination for residents and businesses alike.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Hancock displayed strong leadership nationally and locally, implementing measures to safeguard the health and welfare of Denver's residents, first responders, and businesses. Through prudent fiscal planning, robust community partnerships, and progressive support programs, Denver swiftly deployed funding for programs and emergency around-the-clock shelters for residents.
Mayor Hancock's position as a member of the US Roundtable will foster greater collaboration among mayors, government entities, and technology partners to drive the digital transformation of cities worldwide. Leveraging his wealth of experience and unwavering dedication to equity and innovation, Mayor Hancock will continue to play a critical role in shaping the future of cities and creating positive change on a global scale.
About the US Roundtable, LLC.
The US Roundtable, LLC., is a leading gov-tech organization dedicated to fostering technology collaboration among mayors and cities. Our primary initiative, the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable, has inspired engagement from mayors worldwide and played a pivotal role in accelerating the digital transformation across various areas, including broadband, city benefits, mobility, public safety, and more. By bringing together mayors and city leaders, we aim to support families across the country and drive positive change through innovative technology solutions.
Elevate Cities, our subsidiary, is a gov-tech project-based organization that advises mayors and cities on the implementation of innovative technologies. Elevate Cities provides pro bono services to city leaders, enabling us to reimagine traditional processes and services by leveraging cutting-edge government technologies. By embracing the future of technology, we enable accelerated progress in critical areas such as connectivity, city benefits, mobility, public safety, and more.
