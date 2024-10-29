Mayor Bruce Harrell Named New Honorary Chair and Champion Host for the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable 2024-2025

Mayor Bruce Harrell of Seattle, WA Nov 2024 - U.S. Mayoral Roundtable

Mayor Bruce Harrell Named New Champion Host for the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable

I’m thrilled that Mayor Bruce Harrell of Seattle will serve as the new Champion Host for the US Mayoral Roundtable” — Mayor Farrah N. Khan, City of Irvine, CA

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Roundtable is excited to announce the appointment of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell as the Honorary Chair and Champion Host of the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable for the 2024-2025 term. In this esteemed role, Mayor Harrell will lead a powerful initiative focused on advancing innovation and technology in cities across the nation.Mayor Harrell, Seattle’s first Asian American and second Black mayor, has long been a trailblazer in public service. With a career dedicated to racial equity, public safety reform, and economic empowerment, he brings a wealth of experience to this leadership position. As Chair of the U.S. Conference of Mayors' Standing Committee on Technology and Innovation, Mayor Harrell has demonstrated a deep commitment to harnessing technology to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing urban communities today."I am excited to step into this role as Honorary Chair and Champion Host of the U.S. Mayoral Roundtable. Cities are at the forefront of transformative change, and technology is the driving force that will empower us to tackle our most pressing challenges – from public safety to housing and sustainability. By uniting fellow mayors and innovators, we can work together to advance new ideas, share what works, and leave a lasting impact on the future of urban governance that ensures our cities continue to lead the way in creating more inclusive, resilient, and forward-thinking communities," said Mayor Bruce Harrell."Mayor Harrell’s bold vision and leadership as host will inspire national innovation, continuing the legacy of those who have led before him—transformative figures such as Mayor Steve Benjamin of Columbia, now Advisor to President Biden, Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, former President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and Mayor Michael Hancock of Denver," said George Burciaga , Managing Partner of the U.S. Roundtable. "We are honored to have him lead these critical discussions that will shape the future of smart cities."Throughout his tenure, Mayor Harrell will lead virtual roundtable sessions, focusing on innovative, technology-driven solutions to critical urban challenges to support our mayors, such as public safety, health, homelessness, housing, AI-driven public-private partnerships, and infrastructure. These sessions will evolve into high-profile, impactful leadership discussions that inspire transformation and collaboration across cities. Mayor Harrell’s vision for innovative, forward-looking cities will be prominently showcased at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona from November 5-7, 2024, among thousands of in-person and virtual city leaders from around the world.“I have seen the incredible impact the US Roundtable has had on mayors, including myself, through their commitment to collaboration and innovation. I’m thrilled that Mayor Bruce Harrell of Seattle will serve as the new Champion Host for the US Mayoral Roundtable upcoming sessions. His leadership as Mayor and as Chair of the US Conference of Mayors’ Committee on Innovation and Technology has been exemplary. I look forward to the continued progress and collaboration among mayors, especially within the technology sector, that this work will foster.” said, Mayor Farrah N. Khan, City of Irvine, CA.The U.S. Roundtable, renowned for fostering collaboration among U.S. city leaders, technologists, and innovators, continues to drive impactful public sector transformation. Its strategic alliances, including those with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the Smart City Expo World Congress, allow the organization to shape critical advancements in digital governance and smart city solutions.Mayor Harrell’s role as Honorary Chair and Champion Host marks a pivotal step forward in the U.S. Roundtable's ongoing mission to empower cities with innovative solutions that foster inclusivity, sustainability, and growth.

