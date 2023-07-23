Foster tourism revival — Implementation rate of Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan reaches 86% in 2022

MACAU, July 23 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) publicized the progress of implementation of the Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan (referred to as the “Master Plan”) in 2022. Under the concerted efforts of various public entities and the private sector, 76 out of 77 action plans have commenced by stage with relevant tasks in progress. Target goals are achieved for 66 action plans. The implementation rate is 86%, up by 4 percentage points from 2021.

Action plans in seven major areas deepen integration of “tourism +”

Delivered in 2017, the Master Plan formulated clear development directions and action plans in seven major areas, committed to actualizing integration across different sectors such as “tourism + e-commerce”, “tourism + sports”, “tourism + MICE” as well as culture and creativity. The objectives also include optimizing tourism products and facilities; advancing quality tourism and collaboration; fostering strategic marketing, urban development, innovative technology as well as regional and international cooperation. The implementation of the Master Plan reached progress in 2022 as follows:

“Tourism +” elements enhance synergistic effect

In the collaborative form of “tourism + e-commerce”, the scheme “My Treat for You, See You in Macao” was launched to provide special offers on air tickets and hotels in Macao. The Office also partnered with the Mainland’s major online travel platforms to launch promotional schemes tailored for foreigners and citizens from Hong Kong and Taiwan region residing in the Mainland.

Endeavors were made to foster the development of “tourism + sports” and support the trade in organizing various sports events such as Macao International Regatta, China (Macau) International Yacht Import & Export Fair and the final competition of “Street Dance of China Season 5” as the Mainland’s mega variety show to be held in Macao. Support was given for the launch of “tourism + sports” activities when international sports events were held in Macao.

To enhance relevance between “tourism + MICE”, marketing presentations, business visits and networking seminars were arranged in the Mainland for MICE corporate delegations from Macao. Organizers were assisted in arrangements for participants’ sightseeing tours in local communities or participation in special activities, to boost the synergy of MICE events with tourism and sports. A total of 12 events accredited by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) and the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) were staged in Macao in 2022, such as the 27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair, 10th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo and 2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao). The Trip.com Group Global Partner Summit was held again in Macao with the support of MGTO.

As part of the dedication to promoting the concerted development of “tourism + culture and creativity”, different kinds of events were organized to paint a splash of cultural and artistic color in local communities, such as Infinite Love Marathon Concerts, Fun Flash Show and Flash Busker. The registration was completed for the Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK as a trademark in Macao, while the trademark and copyright registration for MAK MAK was conducted in the Mainland. In the end of 2022, the open call for proposals for Cultural Brand Products based on the Museum Collection of Macao’s Firecracker Industry was launched to encourage local cultural and creative businesses to design products incorporated with Macao’s cultural elements about the firecracker industry.

Optimize tourism products and facilities

The Government continues to develop iconic tourism products, facilities and innovative experiences as follows: license issuance of new hotels, debut of digital elements at the Macao Grand Prix Museum and launch of the café, opening of the bookstore and dining space at Tap Siac Square Commercial Centre, and the inauguration of the House of Macao Literature. The development of cultural tourism districts and spaces are underway. The revitalization project of Lai Chi Vun Shipyards has commenced. Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and Popular Science Zone of the Wetlands in Avenida da Praia were opened to enrich the diversity of cultural travel and leisure experiences. The “Subsidy Scheme for Revitalization of Historic Architecture in 2022 - Mong-Ha Villas” was launched for the involvement of the society in revitalization and operation.

Brand-new plans and activities were launched to spur rises in local demand and community spending, including the specialized subsidy programs for “Development of community tourism and economy”, “Gastronomic culture promotion” and “Maritime tourism”, Arraial na Taipa, Arraial em Coloane as well as Crunch and Munch Fair in Macao – Fiesta for Five.

The Educational Student Tours were launched under the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project to offer student participants a window onto Macao’s history and Chinese culture. The “Consultation on the Development of the Study Tour Market Segment in Macao” was commenced.

To deepen Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy, various filming productions about culinary arts and promotional initiatives for gastronomy were made. The Government also partnered with China Media Group in producing 12 episodes of “Dual Express Lane to Macao Tourism”, a cultural-travel reality show on Macao Gastronomy.

Advance quality tourism and collaboration

Different entities once again organized training programs for tourism development with a wider offer of online learning elements. The “Workstation for evaluation of qualified personnel under Guangdong-Macao cooperation” was established at Sumlodol Camping Town in Hengqin, whereas the first exam was conducted under the evaluation mechanism “one exam for multiple qualifications”, conferring certificates upon the first batch of catering personnel.

The public tender for the new gaming concessions was completed. The new contracts signed require the concessionaires to invest in non-gaming projects as part of their business development in the next ten years. Towards the betterment of public-private collaborations, the six integrated resort enterprises were invited to organize mega cultural, tourism and sports events jointly for a great impact of collaborative projects.

Starting from 2022, electronic services were extended to license issuance for establishments stipulated in the Law No. 8/2021, which comprise eleven electronic application services for the tourism sector.

Online-offline strategic marketing

By the online-offline format, the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series across the Greater Bay Area was rolled out in Zhuhai and Zhongshan, while flash roadshows were held at shopping malls in Chongqing, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Nanjing in partnership with Air Macau to energize visitors’ intention to visit Macao.

With the lifting of pandemic border restrictions for individuals entering Macao in late 2022, MGTO restarted the process of recruiting market representatives again.

In partnership with online travel agencies and e-commerce platforms, local tourism businesses were offered the opportunities to conduct numerous live-stream sales for Macao, to widen the range of online audiences and innovative sale formats. The “Experience Macao, Unlimited” campaign for monthly city highlights carried on, spotlighting the monthly calendars of fascinating events and activities. MGTO opened its account on TikTok and launched “Film the Lucky Tourists in Macao” campaign on social media to raise Macao’s profile on social networks.

New urban development for convenience of residents and visitors

The Government has completed the “Urban Master Plan of the Macao Special Administrative Region (2020 – 2040)”, which formulated conditions of urban space rearrangement and land utilization in the Macao SAR. Different departments continue with their construction and development projects of infrastructure. The expansion of the airport’s southern wing was completed. The walking system around Guia Hill was opened. The major construction project of the Macao Cotai Healthcare Complex was completed. The construction projects of the Macao Light Rapid Transit System and the fourth cross-sea bridge between Macao Peninsula and Taipa are going on. Different walking spaces and urban signages are under the process of refinement for greater convenience for residents and visitors. Environmental measures on hotels and vehicles are steered forward. Environmental construction guidelines were formulated for Macao’s public construction projects, to move toward sustainable development.

Development of smart technology to optimize travelers’ experience

By the Big Data technology, MGTO analyzed travelers’ behavior in Macao and enriched the the platform “Macao Tourism Data plus” with a new range of regional statistics. There are data about visitors from the top five visitors' places of origin in local statistical districts.

The “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time - Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s” was launched. There are online virtual-reality exhibition galleries at 13 attractions and facilities such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Lou Kau Mansion and Na Tcha Temple.

By means of technology, the departments concerned conducted statistical analyses of the density of visitor flows at tourist attractions. The Macao World Heritage Monitoring Centre was inaugurated to advance the protection mechanism for Macao’s World Heritage. With two licenses issued for the 5G network, the outdoor coverage rate now exceeds 90%.

Enhance regional and international cooperation

The measure of travel by Macao vehicles in Guangdong was put into practice to enhance mutual visits of people and vehicles between Guangdong and Macao. Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin enhanced their cooperation in tourism, MICE, education and other fields. The In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was invited to organize performing teams to participate in iconic events in Macao. Capitalizing on both destinations’ MICE resources and strengths, themed exhibitions were held in the collaborative format of “one exhibition, two cities” across the border. Visits to Hengqin were arranged for student delegations under the Pilot Program of Educational Camps for Youth Students in the Greater Bay Area.

In terms of international cooperation, Macao continues to participate in events organized by member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as well as online meetings organized by various international organizations.

Ongoing evaluation of implementation progress

In accord with the ever-changing environment and tourism prospect, MGTO will regularly assess various departments’ work progress, obstacles and proposed solutions in carrying out the Master Plan, so as to make appropriate amendments to the Master Plan during follow-up evaluations, in parallel with Macao’s vision to become a world centre of tourism and leisure and the development strategy of “1 + 4” for adequate diversification.



The “Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan – Review Report” published in 2021 is available for download from the following link: https://masterplan.macaotourism.gov.mo/2021/index_en.html.