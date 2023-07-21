Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,537 in the last 365 days.

To His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians

AZERBAIJAN, July 21 - Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Belgium.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 18 July 2023

You just read:

To His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more