St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #1 Refusal, Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude, False Info to LE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004219

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2023 at 2317 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 by Machia Rd, Sheldon VT

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #1 Refusal

-Negligent Operation

-Attempting to Elude

-False Information to LE

ACCUSED: Derek Jettie

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/22/2023 at approximately 2317 hours, the Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the location of Route 105 by Machia Rd in the town of Sheldon for a vehicle being unable to maintain its lane of travel. The vehicle fled onto a nearby homeowners front lawn and then the operator proceeded to elude on foot. It should be noted there was no vehicle pursuit. The operator was shortly located and identified as Derek Jettie (30) of Fairfield and displayed multiple indicators of impairment. Jettie was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Jettie was later released to a sober party and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/07/23 at 0830 hours for the above offenses.

Pending civil VCVC's will be issued at a later date.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov