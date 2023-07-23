DEBRY BARRACKS / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A5003487

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2023 @ 0357 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 58, Irasburg

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Joseph Young

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/22/2023 at approximately 0357 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an unresponsive motorist in a parked vehicle in the middle of VT RT 58 in the Town of Irasburg.

Upon arrival Troopers identified the operator as Joseph Young (22), and observed Young to display indicators of impairment. After further investigations Young was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #1 and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Young was later released with a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2023 @ 0815

COURT: Newport

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd | Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | richard.berlandy@vermont.gov