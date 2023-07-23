DEBRY BARRACKS / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A5003487
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/22/2023 @ 0357 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 58, Irasburg
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Joseph Young
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/22/2023 at approximately 0357 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an unresponsive motorist in a parked vehicle in the middle of VT RT 58 in the Town of Irasburg.
Upon arrival Troopers identified the operator as Joseph Young (22), and observed Young to display indicators of impairment. After further investigations Young was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #1 and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Young was later released with a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2023 @ 0815
COURT: Newport
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd | Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | richard.berlandy@vermont.gov