Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,453 in the last 365 days.

DEBRY BARRACKS / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A5003487

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2023 @ 0357 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 58, Irasburg

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Young                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/22/2023 at approximately 0357 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an unresponsive motorist in a parked vehicle in the middle of VT RT 58 in the Town of Irasburg.

 

Upon arrival Troopers identified the operator as Joseph Young (22), and observed Young to display indicators of impairment. After further investigations Young was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #1 and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Young was later released with a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court at a later date and time.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   08/08/2023 @ 0815        

COURT: Newport

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd | Derby, VT 05829 

802.334.8881 | richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

DEBRY BARRACKS / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more