Black Château Appears at WriterCon 2023

Award-winning marketing and public relations firm Black Chateau exploring Artificial Intelligence at WriterCon 2023.

One of our primary goals is to help guide authors in an ever-changing publishing landscape, and this is the perfect opportunity to do so.”
— Desireé Duffy
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES , July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From September 1 -4, 2023, award-winning marketing and public relations firm Black Chateau will appear and be a sponsor at WriterCon 2023. Notably, Desireé Duffy, Founder of Black Château and Dave Duffy, Head of Operations for Black Château will be in conversation with moderator CJ Ives Lopez, founder of The Authors Porch magazine, for the panel, “Is Artificial Intelligence Your Friend or Foe?”

This timely panel will explore topics such as what impact artificial technology may have on today’s writers, Midjounrey, new language models such as ChatGPT, and will AI ultimately be a helper . . . or will it replace authors? How can we keep up with this fast-moving technology that will either revolutionize the publishing world?

As the writing and publishing community face an unprecedented change with the arrival of AI, with so much uncertainty and many unanswered questions, this is sure to be a panel not to be missed.

Says Desireé Duffy: “One of our primary goals is to help guide authors in an ever-changing publishing landscape, and this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Being able to return to ReaderCon this year is an amazing opportunity and I’m delighted to explore what Artificial Intelligence will bring to the writing and publishing community.”

In addition to the panel, Back Château will have an information table available throughout the convention where attendees can learn more about the company’s public relations, book marketing services, The Book Fest®, and partner company The Books That Make You.

WriterCon is an annual conference that’s been held since 2006. It’s designed to provide education and opportunities for writers and aspiring writers, through community, networking, panels, workshops, and most of all? Having fun.

For more information about WriterCon, please visit them at: writercon.com

For information about Black Château and their services, visit them at: blackchateauenterprises.com



About Black Château: Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations firm. The company specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. It created The BookFest®, a biannual bookish adventure for readers and writers alike. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château Enterprises.

Visit Black Château Enterprises.


