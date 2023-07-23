Submit Release
News Search

There were 135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,518 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 23A4005372

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: July 22, 2023, 0206 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr / Back Center Rd, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Zachary Drown                                             

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were investigating an unrelated crash at the intersection of Memorial Dr and Back Center Rd, in the town of Lyndonville. While Troopers were investigating the crash, they observed a white truck drive past two cruisers and one fire truck displaying emergency flashing before running over a traffic cone and nearly striking a Lyndonville firefighter in a reflective suit.

 

Troopers identified the operator as Zachary Drown (40), and observed that Drown displayed indicators of impairment. Drown was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #1 and Gross Negligent Operation, before being transported the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Drown was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/23 0830 hours            

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / Gross Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more