St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / Gross Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A4005372
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: July 22, 2023, 0206 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr / Back Center Rd, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Zachary Drown
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were investigating an unrelated crash at the intersection of Memorial Dr and Back Center Rd, in the town of Lyndonville. While Troopers were investigating the crash, they observed a white truck drive past two cruisers and one fire truck displaying emergency flashing before running over a traffic cone and nearly striking a Lyndonville firefighter in a reflective suit.
Troopers identified the operator as Zachary Drown (40), and observed that Drown displayed indicators of impairment. Drown was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #1 and Gross Negligent Operation, before being transported the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Drown was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/23 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.