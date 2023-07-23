St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI / Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4005372

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: July 22, 2023, 0206 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr / Back Center Rd, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Zachary Drown

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were investigating an unrelated crash at the intersection of Memorial Dr and Back Center Rd, in the town of Lyndonville. While Troopers were investigating the crash, they observed a white truck drive past two cruisers and one fire truck displaying emergency flashing before running over a traffic cone and nearly striking a Lyndonville firefighter in a reflective suit.

Troopers identified the operator as Zachary Drown (40), and observed that Drown displayed indicators of impairment. Drown was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI #1 and Gross Negligent Operation, before being transported the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Drown was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/23 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.