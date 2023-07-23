Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 23A4005371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher; Trooper Adam Aremburg                           

STATION: St Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: July 22, 2023, 0129 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr / Back Center Rd, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Armand Hebert                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were advised of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Memorial Dr and Back Center Rd in the town of Lyndonville. When Troopers arrived on scene they determined that a vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole by the intersection, knocking it down along with the traffic lights connected to it. Troopers were assisted by the Lyndonville Fire Department until the intersection could be reopened to travel.

 

The operator, later identified as Armand Hebert (21), had fled the scene of the crash in his vehicle prior to the arrival of Troopers. Hebert was located in his vehicle on Center St, Lyndon at 0323 hours by Troopers. During the investigation, Hebert displayed indicators of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Hebert was transported to the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks for processing before being released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/23 0830 hours            

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

