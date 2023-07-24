Elemental TV and Spanglish Movies Launch State of the Art CTV/FAST platform for US Hispanics and Latin America
Elemental TV and Spanglish Movies build a Connected TV programmatic advertising platform customized for the Hispanic and Latin American markets.MIAMI, FL, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental TV, a leading programmatic technology provider, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Spanglish Movies to unveil Spanglish DSP, the first-of-its-kind Demand Side Platform (DSP) tailored for the Hispanic and Latin American DSP market. This groundbreaking partnership aims to revolutionize monetization on FAST channels, allowing advertisers to reach their target audiences more efficiently and effectively.
Spanglish DSP combines the functionalities of both Demand Side Platform (DSP) and Supply Side Platform (SSP) to enable Supply Path Optimization (SPO). As a result, intermediaries are eliminated, streamlining the advertising process and enhancing overall performance.
Albert Yu, Vice President of Analytics and Monetization at Elemental TV, emphasized the significant impact of Spanglish DSP in targeting the right audience with precision. "By leveraging our programmatic technology, we can seamlessly integrate Spanglish Movies with multiple direct publishers, ensuring unparalleled access to audiences," he stated.
Gustavo R. Aparicio, Managing Director of Spanglish Movies, expressed excitement over the exclusive partnership with Elemental TV in the Hispanic market. He affirmed that the collaboration would elevate content monetization on FAST channels and deliver superior results to their partners.
One of the key advantages of Spanglish DSP lies in its ability to harness vast amounts of anonymous user/audience information, enabling exceptional targeting capabilities. "We leverage user audience data and combine it with viewers' content signals to optimize ad delivery, maximizing its impact on the intended audience," explained Albert Yu. This advanced targeting ensures that ads are presented to the right individuals, a feat challenging to achieve with traditional TV advertising on shared devices.
Spanglish DSP grants access to valuable Spanglish audience information data, enabling a deep understanding of viewers' content preferences. "We have unparalleled insights into audience behavior, allowing us to follow the audience and deliver personalized ads," added Albert Yu. Compared to conventional TV advertising, Connected TV (CTV) provides a more precise and calibrated tool to reach the desired audience effectively.
The Spanglish DSP platform successfully enhances advertising efficiency and maximizes returns for advertisers in the Hispanic and Latin American markets.
Elemental TV and Spanglish Movies remain committed to continuous innovation in the advertising landscape, further revolutionizing the way brands connect with their audiences through advanced programmatic solutions.
Gustavo R. Aparicio
Spanglish Movies
+1 787-525-4197
gustavo@spanglishmovies.com