IPIM Holds Two Sharing Sessions to Expand Mainland Market for Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products on E-Commerce Platform

MACAU, July 22 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) held the first “RED Application Skills Sharing Session for SMEs of China and PSCs” at the China-PSCs Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex on 20 July, and launched its live stream concurrently, bringing together more than 1,000 enterprise representatives to discuss on how to tap into the mainland market with livestream selling and through social media platforms.

The mainland e-commerce seller Fu Tenglong and the education We-Media host Xia Jiujiu were invited to attend the two sharing sessions respectively and deliver speeches on the application value, user ecology and community operation logic of RED – a mainland social e-commerce platform with over 200 million active users; and how to use topic selection and soft writing skills to increase views (CTR) and conversion rate (CVR) to achieve a successful brand marketing, so as to help enterprises better promote and sell the PSCs products in the mainland market in a more effective manner.

Agent of PSCs products remarked that more and more mainland enterprises and consumers have shown great interest in the products and cultures of PSCs through exhibitions and business matching sessions held in recent years. At this sharing session, participants have learnt more about the potential promotion patterns in addition to traditional promotion channels, and planned to wisely use such knowledge to further explore the mainland market on the mainland media platforms and via cross-border e-commerce pattern in the future.

The second “RED Application Skills Sharing Session for SMEs of China and PSCs” will be held offline (at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries) and online from 11:00 to 13:00 on 26 July. For further information or to sign up, please visit https://www.platformchinaplp.mo/, or contact us on 8798 9768 / 8798 9757 for enquiries.