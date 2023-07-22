AltumView Launched Sentinare 3 Smart Activity Sensor for Senior Care and Remote Patient Monitoring
AltumView, a global leader in smart senior care and remote patient monitoring, and a partner of Alexa Together, launched its Sentinare 3 smart activity sensor.
In the last few years, we have made numerous improvements to our product based on the feedback from many customers, and have added many features to make it useful on a daily basis.”BURNABY, BC, CANADA, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AltumView, a Vancouver-based AI company, launched Sentinare 3, its third-generation privacy-preserving smart activity sensor for senior care and remote patient monitoring, with various hardware improvements.
— Prof. Jie Liang, President, AltumView, and Fellow of CAE
As one of the first AI companies in the world dedicated to senior care, AltumView started to develop its first-generation sensor in 2018. The sensor uses AI technology to monitor the activity of people, collect activity statistics, detect emergencies such as falls, and notify caregivers via a mobile App. To protect privacy, it only displays people as stick figures, allowing it to be used in bedrooms and bathrooms, where many accidents could happen to seniors. The sensor can protect the health and safety of seniors, especially those living alone, and provide peace of mind to their families.
In 2021, AltumView’s second-generation sensor, Sentinare 2, was selected as an Innovation Award Honoree by CES, the largest consumer electronics show in the world. Since 2022, Sentinare has also been selected by Amazon as one of only three fall detection devices for its Alexa Together emergency service, with excellent reviews from Amazon customers.
In addition to US and Canada, Sentinare has also been adopted by customers in about ten other countries, including Australia, China, Italy, Japan, and Korea. Recently, AltumView was also selected as one of five Canadian companies for the Canada-UK AgeTech Innovation Exchange Program.
Since the Sentinare sensor offers a privacy-preserving and low-cost approach of collecting large-scale, real-world activity data of seniors and patients from their homes, it has also been used by researchers from leading universities to do their own research, including Johns Hopkins University, University of Southern California, McMaster University, Carleton University, and Simon Fraser University.
“In the last few years, we have made numerous improvements to our product based on the feedback from many customers,” said Dr. Jie Liang, President of AltumView, who is also a Professor of Simon Fraser University, and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. “We have added many features to make it useful on a daily basis. In the future, we will continue to revolutionize senior care and remote patient monitoring, and to better serve our customers!”
The Sentinare 3 sensor is available on AltumView’s website and Amazon Stores in US and Canada.
Jie Liang
AltumView Systems Inc.
+1 877-804-2460
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
AltumView Sentinare smart activity sensor