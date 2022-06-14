AltumView Teams Up with Amazon to Integrate Sentinare Sensor with Alexa Together

Sentinare fall detection with privacy-preserving stick figure view Various features of the Sentinare App How Sentinare and Alexa Together work jointly

Sentinare can monitor the activities of seniors, collect health statistics, and alert the App and Alexa when emergencies such as falls are detected.

It’s through integrations like this with AltumView that Alexa Together can deliver more value for aging customers and connect them to help when they need it.” — Farah Shariff, Senior Manager, Amazon Alexa

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vancouver, Canada, June 13, 2022 - AltumView, the Vancouver-based developer of the award-winning Sentinare smart activity sensor, announced today that its sensor device has been integrated with Amazon’s Alexa Together, a service available to U.S. customers.Alexa Together was launched in December 2021 and is designed to help aging customers feel more comfortable and confident living independently, and to give their entire family peace of mind. Alexa Together includes a number of features that benefit the aging customer, including 24/7 hands-free access to an Urgent Response professional emergency helpline. Alexa Together also works with third-party devices that can detect when a customer has fallen or needs help, and prompts Alexa to ask if the customer wants to call Urgent Response and notify the people providing support to the aging customer.AltumView’s Sentinare sensor now works with Alexa Together. The Sentinare sensor uses a built-in AI chip to monitor the activities of people and can instantly identify falls, and prompt Alexa to ask if the user wants to call the Urgent Response emergency helpline and notify a caregiver. The Sentinare sensor can work independently or jointly with Alexa Together.“In the last few years, we have been dedicated to developing smart senior care products to protect the safety and health of seniors, especially those living alone,” said Dr. Jie Liang, President of AltumView, who is also a Professor of Simon Fraser University, Canada, and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to integrate Sentinare with Amazon’s Alexa Together to further this mission, which is increasingly important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”“We designed Alexa Together to help give both aging customers and their families better peace of mind,” said Farah Shariff, Senior Manager, Amazon Alexa. “It’s through integrations like this with AltumView that Alexa Together can deliver more value for aging customers and connect them to help when they need it.”Sentinare was selected as an Innovation Awards Honoree by CES 2021, the largest consumer electronics show in the world, and has been adopted by customers in U.S., Canada, China, Japan, and several other countries. Its customers include Baycrest Health Sciences in Toronto, a global leader in senior care service, research, and education.In addition to fall detection, Sentinare also has other features, such as fall risk assessment, waving for help detection, face recognition, restricted region monitoring, action recognition and statistics, stick figure recording, night vision, and voice call.The Sentinare sensor is available on AltumView’s website and Amazon Stores in US and Canada.Contact:Jie Liang, jliang@altumview.comLinks:

