TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Seymour

At the request of 5th Judicial District Attorney General Ryan Desmond, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday involving deputies with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 11:12 a.m. a 911 call for help was made from an individual in the 2600 block of Old Chillhowee Road. When deputies arrived, they made contact with a separate individual inside the residence who refused to come outside. The Blount County SWAT team responded and began negotiations. After a lengthy period of talks, the SWAT team made entry into the house. For reasons still under investigation, a member of the SWAT team fired and struck the individual. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No one else, including officers, was injured during the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.