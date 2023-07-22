Submit Release
Smithville Man Arrested, Charged in Fatal Shooting

SMITHVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Smithville man on a murder charge.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, at approximately 2 a.m., TBI agents joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Kings Court Circle in Smithville. Thomas D. Thomason (DOB: 4/20/67) died as a result of his injuries.  During the investigation, agents determined Jarrett L. Manning was the person responsible for Thomason’s death.

This morning, Manning (DOB: 11/29/83) was taken into custody and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of Second Degree Murder.   His bond is set at $500,000.

